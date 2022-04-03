Get to Know the Best New Artist Nominees at the 2022 Grammys

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

A lot can change in just a single year. No one knows that better than the 2022 Grammys Best New Artist nominees: Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, Olivia Rodrigo and Saweetie.

From the streets of London to the bustling cityscape of Waterloo, Australia, to sunny Los Angeles and beyond, these 10 prolific artists have taken the world by storm with their own unique sound.

Now, following the official announcement of their Grammy nominations last November, they will all unite at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., to vie for the award when the music ceremony airs live on Sunday, April 3.

The Best New Artist category celebrates artists "whose eligibility-year release(s) achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness" as well as "notably impacted the musical landscape," per the Grammys website.

And this year's nominees are shaping up to be no exception.