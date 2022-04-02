Mia Goth Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Shia LaBeouf

It sounds like hole-hearted congratulations are in order! Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have welcomed their first child together. Find out more below.

By Emlyn Travis Apr 02, 2022 7:35 PMTags
Shia LaBeoufCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Christy Carlson Romano Felt "Salty" Over Shia LaBeouf’s Success

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth officially have a new "honey" in their lives.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, E! News has learned. The new parents were spotted pushing a baby stroller in the Los Angeles area Friday, April 1, according to multiple outlets.  

While the notoriously private couple never publicly announced their pregnancy, Mia and her growing baby bump were spotted while out and about in Pasadena, Calif. in late January. A few days later in February, People confirmed that Shia and Mia were expecting a little one together.

Shia, 35, and Mia, 28, have had an off-and-on relationship since 2012, when they began dating after meeting on the set of the film Nymphomaniac: Vol. II.  

While the couple initially sparked engagement rumors in 2015, they ended up tying the knot a year later in a surprise Las Vegas "commitment ceremony" featuring an Elvis Presley impersonator.  

However, it wasn't all clear skies for the couple. In 2018, the pair officially filed for divorce, with Shia's rep telling E! that their split was "amicable."  

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

Following their split, the Peanut Butter Falcon actor went on to date musician FKA twigs who, in a December 2020 lawsuit, accused him of "relentless abuse" during their nine-month relationship. In his official response to her claims in February 2021, Shia and his lawyers denied "each and every" one of the singer's allegations, stating that she "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions." 

Snorlax / MEGA

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

2

Amy Schumer Says She’s “Out of Office” After Oscars Drama

3

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

Meanwhile, Shia and Mia rekindled their romance at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic when they were spotted quarantining together in Shia's Pasadena home.  

James Shaw/Shutterstock

"They love to be outdoors together and spent several hours rising bikes around the neighborhood, running and working out," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They were very flirty, always reaching over to one another and constantly stopping to touch and give each other kisses. They had a great day and didn't seem to be bothered at all by not being able to go anywhere except outside."  

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

2

Amy Schumer Says She’s “Out of Office” After Oscars Drama

3

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

4
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

5

Machine Gun Kelly Weighs in on Pete Davidson and Kanye West's Feud

Latest News

Mia Goth Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Shia LaBeouf

How Eric Church Is Making Amends After Canceling Show to Go to Basketb

See The Funny Gifts Ryan Reynolds Left in Hugh Jackman's Dressing Room

Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels Settle Precious Feud

How Khloe Kardashian Is Showing Support For “My Lord” Scott Disick

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Swap Shows for April Fools' Day Prank

The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli and Spence Moore II Welcome Baby