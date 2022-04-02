How Eric Church Is Making Amends After Canceling Show to Go to Basketball Game

Watch : Jason Aldean Calls Carrie Underwood One of the Best Singers

Eric Church is trying to make it up to his fans.

The country star announced he will play a free show to his fans after canceling his April 2 concert in San Antonio at the last minute so he could watch the University of North Carolina Tar Heels Vs Duke Blue Devils' final four NCAA championship game on the same day.

"Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game," Church, 44, said in a statement shared to his social media accounts on April 2. "It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks."

The statement continued, "I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show."

He added that he will be announcing more details "soon."