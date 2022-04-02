Ryan Reynolds Left Hilarious Surprises in Hugh Jackman's Dressing Room at Broadway Show

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Pause Feud For a Great Cause

No one is safe from Ryan Reynolds' trolling—especially his pal Hugh Jackman.

Over the course of their friendship, the Deadpool actor, 45, and Greatest Showman star, 53, have developed a long-standing mock "feud" that has seen the pair troll one another online, on television and even go as far as to describe themselves as "mortal enemies."

While visiting The Tonight Show, Jackman revealed the very unique gifts that Reynolds left in his dressing room on the opening night of his Broadway show, a revival of The Music Man.

"Opening night gifts are big on Broadway," Jackman explained on the April 1 episode. "So you walk in [and] there's flowers, there's cards and, of course, right where I put my makeup in the mirror, there was this."

Guest host Jimmy Kimmel—who pranked audiences by swapping programs with Jimmy Fallon for the night—then unveiled a black-and-white photo of Reynolds smiling as he performs a heel click. Attached to the portrait was a small note that read: "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching."