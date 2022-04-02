Ryan Reynolds Left Hilarious Surprises in Hugh Jackman's Dressing Room at Broadway Show

No one is safe from Ryan Reynolds' trolling—especially his pal Hugh Jackman.
Over the course of their friendship, the Deadpool actor, 45, and Greatest Showman star, 53, have developed a long-standing mock "feud" that has seen the pair troll one another online, on television and even go as far as to describe themselves as "mortal enemies."
While visiting The Tonight Show, Jackman revealed the very unique gifts that Reynolds left in his dressing room on the opening night of his Broadway show, a revival of The Music Man.
"Opening night gifts are big on Broadway," Jackman explained on the April 1 episode. "So you walk in [and] there's flowers, there's cards and, of course, right where I put my makeup in the mirror, there was this."
Guest host Jimmy Kimmel—who pranked audiences by swapping programs with Jimmy Fallon for the night—then unveiled a black-and-white photo of Reynolds smiling as he performs a heel click. Attached to the portrait was a small note that read: "Hugh, good luck with your little show. I'll be watching."
And Reynolds was, in fact, watching. The Adam Project star took in the Broadway show's opening night back in February with his wife Blake Lively.
But that wasn't the only trick up Reynolds' sleeve, as Jackman soon learned. "So, I was taking that in. I got up from my seat. I was laughing and I went over to brush my teeth," he said. "There's another mirror behind me and, thank you Ryan Reynolds, there was that."
Kimmel then revealed what appeared to be a charcoal sketch of Reynolds smirking while wearing a suit and tie. Seemingly exhausted by his friend's never-ending humor, Jackman shook his fists and remarked, "He follows me wherever I [go]!"
This isn't the first time the Logan star has showed off his dressing room's new artwork. Jackman also shared his joyful reaction on Instagram back in February, posting photos of the pieces alongside a video of him laughing hysterically.
"I have the most amazing friends. Gorgeous flowers, champagne and heartfelt well wishes. I am blessed," Jackman captioned the post. "And then … there's him."
In the comments section, Reynolds cheekily replied, "Haunting."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)