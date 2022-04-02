Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels Settle Precious Feud and Already Have Plans to Work Together Again

Watch : Lee Daniels Is "Speechless" By amfAR Gala Honor

Burying the hatchet!

Mo'Nique and Lee Daniels, who directed her Oscar-winning performance in Precious, have settled a years-long feud and are set to work together again. The comedian-actress brought the director out onstage at her Mo'Nique and Friends: April Fools Day with The Queen of Comedy show on Staten Island, New York on April 1.

"I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did. She was my best friend, my best friend. Y'all think that Precious was just— that was God working, through both of us. And we're going to f--king do it again!" Daniels said, before showing some dance moves and hugging Mo'Nique.

They then exchanged "I love you"s as the audience cheered.

Hours before the show, Deadline reported that Mo'Nique is set to replace Octavia Spencer in the director's new film Demon House after the latter actress had a scheduling conflict. It will mark the second onscreen roles since 2016 for Mo'Nique, who is set to make her acting comeback in the upcoming thriller The Reading, which was filmed last year.