The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli Gives Birth to First Baby With Spence Moore II

The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli and actor Spence Moore II are parents: The reality star has welcomed their first child.

The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli is a mom!

The fan-favorite star and second runner-up of season one of the Netflix reality show The Circle has given birth to her and actor Spence Moore II's first child. "Heaven sent," the couple posted individually on their Instagram pages on Friday, April 1, alongside a photo of the baby's feet. Sammie also shared a photo of the newborn's tiny hand holding onto dad's pinkie finger on her Instagram Story.

The baby announcement was met by a round of congratulatory messages from The Circle alumni. Sammie's former co-star Miranda Bissonnette commented, "Cheers to the new parents!!" and included eight red heart emojis.

Fellow past The Circle season one cast member Antonio DePína posted a yellow heart emoji. Co-star Tammy Eason wrote, "So so happy for you both! Congrats."

Ruksana Carroll, who competed on the third and most recent season of the show in 2021, commented, "So so happy for you @sammiee! Congrats to you and your beautiful family."

Her co-star Jacki Jing wrote, "CONGRATS" and included five red heart emojis. Fellow season three cast member Calvin Kiing Crooks commented, "Congratulations baby's girl," and added two fire emojis.

The Circle season two star Courtney Revolution commented, "In a restaurant crying over my drink dramatically, I'm so happy for both of you!! Congrats to you Mommy Sammie!"

Sammie, 27, announced her pregnancy in January on Instagram, alongside photos of Spence cradling her baby bump. They have not revealed the sex or name of their child.

The 24-year-old actor currently plays Dan Decker on Chris on the CW sports drama series All American and is known for past roles on the shows A.P. Bio and 13 Reasons Why.

In recent months, Sammie occasionally posted baby bump pics and videos on Instagram and also wrote about the difficulties of her pregnancy. She also signaled that it was unplanned.

"So today was the day that we decided to keep you," she narrated in a March 21 video showing her organizing the baby's nursery. "It was a really hard decision. There was a lot that went into it. A lot of anxiety, a lot of nervousness. It's been really hard and just deciding if this is the best decision for me, for your dad, for you."

She continued, "But overall, we're excited for you. We've excited to meet you. We're excited to see you and I'm excited for this journey that we're about to be on forever. I know this is what's supposed to happen. I'll see you soon."

