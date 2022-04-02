Nordstrom Rack’s Spring Style Flash Sale: Score Some Seriously Unbelievable Deals Starting at Just $4

For a limited time only, Nordstrom Rack is holding a spring fashion sale on young adult trends where you can find deals up to 85% off. We've rounded up some of the best deals you don't want to miss.

By Kristine Fellizar Apr 02, 2022 2:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
Ecomm, Nordstrom Rack Flash SaleNordstrom Rack

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. 

Keeping up to date on the latest fashion trends may seem like a total budget killer. But thanks to Nordstrom Rack, it doesn't have to be. Not only do they offer amazing discounts on brands we all love like Free People, Good American, Kate Spade, Ugg and Madewell, they also hold limited time only sale events where you can save even more. 

Right now, Nordstrom Rack is holding a Spring Style Flash Sale on young adult trends and you can score deals up to 85% off. You can even find some warm weather essentials for as low as $4, like this rib cropped camisole from BP which comes in solid colors and stripes. If you're looking to stock up on fun, feel-good, colorful accessories to bring out your inner child this season, these playful mini hair clips are on sale for just $7. 

There are over 1,000 items included in the Nordstrom Rack's Spring Style Flash Sale and we've rounded up our favorite deals and styles. Check those out below. 

read
J.Crew's Big Spring Event Sale: Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 86% Off Dresses, Sandals, Jewelry & More

Roxy Birdy Song Puff Sleeve Top

How cute is that smocked top from Roxy? This piece is just waiting for you to take a vacation. If you love this, it's on sale now for just $14. 

$45
$14
Nordstrom Rack

Velvet Torch Racerback Bodycon Midi Dress

This deep fuchsia curve-hugging dress is sure to be a compliment-getter. Plus, it's also on sale for just $15.

$20
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

3

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

Sam Edelman Aubrie Sneaker

If you're looking for a good pair of casual sneakers that can wear comfortably all day, get your hands on Sam Edelman's Aubrie Sneaker. They come in three patterns, and they're on sale now for over 50% off. 

$120
$55
Nordstrom Rack

BB Dakota Arianna Sleeveless Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress

Spring is all about color, and we love the pretty bright pink of this tiered cotton maxi dress. It's on sale for $30 and it comes in five other colors.

$99
$30
Nordstrom Rack

BP. Cool Girl T-Shirt

Can't go wrong with a solid black or white tee, and these Cool Girl T-shirts feature a chic cropped fit. 

$12
$7
Nordstrom Rack

Steve Madden Kailey Slide Sandal

Nordstrom Rack shoppers say these slides from Steven Madden are spring and summer wardrobe staples. They come in six colors including bold burnt orange, citron, and dusty pink. They're also on sale for less than $50.  

$60
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker

Achieve your health and fitness goals this spring with the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker from Adidas. These have hundreds of five-star reviews and numerous Nordstrom Rack shoppers raved over these being the "perfect" running or walking shoes. They're lightweight, super comfy and easy to slip on if you're always on the go. 

$70
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Love by Design Cross Front Midi Dress

If you've got a wedding to attend this year, this glam cross front midi dress is a great one to wear. It's also pretty affordable at just $30.

$88
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Jeffrey Campbell Floured Western Boot

A classic western boot is a must-have for the upcoming festival season and beyond. This chic pair from Jeffrey Campbell is on sale for nearly 40% off. 

$295
$180
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Kelsey Rib Crop Top & Skirt Set

Who doesn't love a matching set? This adorable rib crop top and skirt set from Free People is such a great deal at nearly 60% off. 

$128
$52
Nordstrom Rack

Hudson Natalie Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

A premium pair of trendy jeans for 70% off? Adding to bag now.

$215
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Chase and Chloe Eve Slide Sandal

We can't resist a puffy strap sandal, especially one in a fun bold color like this green. If you love the style, it also comes in four other colors like yellow and black. 

$45
$25
Nordstrom Rack

NSR Ruffle Strap Mini Dress

This floral ruffle strap dress is that perfect combo of cute and sexy. It's originally $88, but it's on sale today for $34. 

$88
$34
Nordstrom Rack

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress

We love a good flowy maxi dress during this time of year. These dresses from Lovestich come in so many vibrant colors, and you can snag one for as low as $24. 

$88
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Superga Cotu Sneaker

Superga's highly-rated Cotu sneaker comes in seven colors, and you can snag a pair for as low as $30 right now. Reviewers say these shoes are not only so cute, but so classic, versatile and comfortable. 

$65
$24
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Bravada Mid Sneaker

According to one Nordstrom Rack reviewer, these Adidas sneakers provide "all over happiness." They're not only stylish, they're also easy to move in. 

$60
$47
Nordstrom Rack

Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out the Aerie weekend sale and score 40% off

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

3

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

4

Machine Gun Kelly Weighs in on Pete Davidson and Kanye West's Feud

5
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

Latest News

The Circle's Sammie Cimarelli and Spence Moore II Welcome Baby

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American: Extra 30% Discount On 13 Sale Styles

How to Watch WrestleMania 38 on TV and Online

Exclusive

All the Details on Elle Fanning’s Transformation Into Michelle Carter

Nordstrom Rack's Spring Flash Sale: Unbelievable Deals Starting at $4

Inside the Love Lives of Bridgerton's Biggest Stars

Update!

Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale 2022 Last Day: Save 50% on Lancome & More