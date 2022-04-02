Nordstrom Rack’s Spring Style Flash Sale: Score Some Seriously Unbelievable Deals Starting at Just $4

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Keeping up to date on the latest fashion trends may seem like a total budget killer. But thanks to Nordstrom Rack, it doesn't have to be. Not only do they offer amazing discounts on brands we all love like Free People, Good American, Kate Spade, Ugg and Madewell, they also hold limited time only sale events where you can save even more.
Right now, Nordstrom Rack is holding a Spring Style Flash Sale on young adult trends and you can score deals up to 85% off. You can even find some warm weather essentials for as low as $4, like this rib cropped camisole from BP which comes in solid colors and stripes. If you're looking to stock up on fun, feel-good, colorful accessories to bring out your inner child this season, these playful mini hair clips are on sale for just $7.
There are over 1,000 items included in the Nordstrom Rack's Spring Style Flash Sale and we've rounded up our favorite deals and styles. Check those out below.
Roxy Birdy Song Puff Sleeve Top
How cute is that smocked top from Roxy? This piece is just waiting for you to take a vacation. If you love this, it's on sale now for just $14.
Velvet Torch Racerback Bodycon Midi Dress
This deep fuchsia curve-hugging dress is sure to be a compliment-getter. Plus, it's also on sale for just $15.
Sam Edelman Aubrie Sneaker
If you're looking for a good pair of casual sneakers that can wear comfortably all day, get your hands on Sam Edelman's Aubrie Sneaker. They come in three patterns, and they're on sale now for over 50% off.
BB Dakota Arianna Sleeveless Tiered Cotton Maxi Dress
Spring is all about color, and we love the pretty bright pink of this tiered cotton maxi dress. It's on sale for $30 and it comes in five other colors.
BP. Cool Girl T-Shirt
Can't go wrong with a solid black or white tee, and these Cool Girl T-shirts feature a chic cropped fit.
Steve Madden Kailey Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack shoppers say these slides from Steven Madden are spring and summer wardrobe staples. They come in six colors including bold burnt orange, citron, and dusty pink. They're also on sale for less than $50.
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker
Achieve your health and fitness goals this spring with the Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Sneaker from Adidas. These have hundreds of five-star reviews and numerous Nordstrom Rack shoppers raved over these being the "perfect" running or walking shoes. They're lightweight, super comfy and easy to slip on if you're always on the go.
Love by Design Cross Front Midi Dress
If you've got a wedding to attend this year, this glam cross front midi dress is a great one to wear. It's also pretty affordable at just $30.
Jeffrey Campbell Floured Western Boot
A classic western boot is a must-have for the upcoming festival season and beyond. This chic pair from Jeffrey Campbell is on sale for nearly 40% off.
Free People Kelsey Rib Crop Top & Skirt Set
Who doesn't love a matching set? This adorable rib crop top and skirt set from Free People is such a great deal at nearly 60% off.
Hudson Natalie Mid Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans
A premium pair of trendy jeans for 70% off? Adding to bag now.
Chase and Chloe Eve Slide Sandal
We can't resist a puffy strap sandal, especially one in a fun bold color like this green. If you love the style, it also comes in four other colors like yellow and black.
NSR Ruffle Strap Mini Dress
This floral ruffle strap dress is that perfect combo of cute and sexy. It's originally $88, but it's on sale today for $34.
Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress
We love a good flowy maxi dress during this time of year. These dresses from Lovestich come in so many vibrant colors, and you can snag one for as low as $24.
Superga Cotu Sneaker
Superga's highly-rated Cotu sneaker comes in seven colors, and you can snag a pair for as low as $30 right now. Reviewers say these shoes are not only so cute, but so classic, versatile and comfortable.
Adidas Bravada Mid Sneaker
According to one Nordstrom Rack reviewer, these Adidas sneakers provide "all over happiness." They're not only stylish, they're also easy to move in.
Looking for more great deals to shop today? Check out the Aerie weekend sale and score 40% off.