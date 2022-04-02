Khloe Kardashian’s Good American: Get An Extra 30% Discount On These 13 Sale Styles

A sale on sale? "Keeping Up With" Khloe Kardashian just got so much easier thanks to these can't-miss deals from Good American.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 02, 2022 3:00 PMTags
Good American SaleGood American

We adore Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's clothing brand Good American for its size-inclusive, responsibly made, innovative pieces. Their sizes range from 00 to 24 with a shopping experience that truly caters to everyone. Every item from Good American is shown on three size ranges of models, so you can really picture yourself in the clothes and find that perfect fit for you.

The leggings, jeans, tops, and jackets, are all made from high-quality fabric designed to fit every curve of your body. If you love Good American, but you're tapped out from recent shopping, you're in luck because you can shop some major deals with an extra 30% off sale styles, no promo code needed. Just add sale items to your cart, and you will see the new price there. This means you can save up to 89% on the top-selling Good American styles, depending on what you shop, of course.

If you've never shopped from the brand before, this is the perfect time to give it a try. These deals are just way too good to pass up. We shared some of our favorite finds from the sale section below.

Before you get your shop on, here's a guide to the fit:

  • XS/ 0-2 order size 0
  • S/ 2-4 order size 1
  • M/ 6-8 order size 2
  • L/ 10-12 order size 3
  • XL/ 12-14 order size 4
  • 2XL/ 16-18 order size 5
  • 3XL/ 20-22 order size 6
  • 4XL/ 24 order size 7
  • 5XL/ 26 order size 8
Good American Good Waist W/ Step Hem

These are the ultimate high-rise, waist-shaping jeans. And look at that unusual hem! They're unique, they're versatile, they're everything. Oh, and there's a gap-proof waistband.

$99
$56
Good American

Good American Sundown Dress

You can wear this turtleneck dress anywhere. It works for the office, a lunch, a night out. It's a true chameleon. It also comes in black.

$119
$66
Good American

Good American Seamless Slim Bootcut

These bootcut pants give you the perfect amount of shaping and comfort. They also come in navy blue.

$89
$31
Good American

Good American Zodiac Boyfriend Sweatshirt

From the front, this looks like your standard black crewneck sweatshirt. However, the back is the perfect place to showcase your zodiac sign. Plus, this one is ultra-comfortable.

$89
$48
Good American

Good American Seamless Chunky Rib Bra

This dark green bra is a great everyday bra and it's also great for yoga or pilates. It is made from seamless, ribbed fabric and provides medium support.

A Good American shopper described this style as "comfy and flattering," elaborating, "I ordered 3 sets of gym wear, all very soft material and flattering."

$45
$25
Good American

Good American Velvet Deep V Midi Dress

There's just something so classic about a black, velvet dress, right? This curve-hugging dress is glamorous for day or night. This is one of those pieces that you will keep on wearing for years to come.

$129
$45
Good American

Good American Essential Rib Mock Neck & Essential Rib Baby Flare

If you adore ruffles, this set is just everything. The mock neck top and flared pants are made from plush, stretchy ribbed fabric. The top has ruffles at the neck and sleeves and the flares have ruffles too. Both the top and pants are also available in camel and olive green.

 

$59
$33
Top
$69
$45
Flares

Good American Essential Leggings

Don't you just love this shade of green? These leggings are soft, sleek, and sculpting.

$49
$27
Good American

Good American Sueded Track Jogger & Sueded Track Jacket

If you love the soft-to-the-touch feeling of suede, you need this set in your life. The track jacket has snaps and a zipper. The pants have an adjustable drawstring and functional pockets. Both pieces come in camel and olive green.

 

$95
$53
Jacket
$95
$53
Joggers

Good American Sweater Knit One Shoulder Bodysuit

You can never have too many bodysuits. This is a great top with your favorite pair of jeans, but it's also just such an essential layering piece under sweaters, blazers, button-downs, and more. This specific bodysuit sculpts and shapes your assets, while feeling incredibly comfortable. You will look and feel like your best self in this one. It's also available in a beautiful bronze color.

$115
$56
Good American

Good American Sparkle Rib ‘90s Suit

Shine like the star that you are in this sparkling ribbed bodysuit. This chocolate brown is a trendy color among celebs recently and the lilac version is also gorgeous.

$95
$40
Good American

Good American Shine Track Jacket

This track jacket is equal parts fashion and function. Wear this before, during, or after your workout. It's great for a day of running errands and you can even dress it up with a pair of nice jeans and a fitted bodysuit. This unique shade of blue is to die for and there are four other versatile colors to choose from.

$89
$44
Good American

Good American Bombshell Legging

Check out the sheen on these leggings. They are such a fun, sleek version of your conventional black leggings. They have a glossy finish, an adjustable lace-up front, and they also come in white.

 

$115
$48
Good American

While you're shopping, here are the best outfits from Summer House Season 6.

