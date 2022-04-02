40 Affordable Amazon Finds That Make Me Feel Like I’m at Anthropologie

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Anthropologie is more than just a store, it's an experience. From that beautiful smell of Capri Blue candles in the store, to the thoughtfully arranged clothes, home items, and accessories, you can really spend a whole day in an Anthropologie store going through everything. During the peak of the pandemic, I really hit a stride with my online shopping, which was super convenient and far too frequent, but it just didn't give me that same joy of stepping into an Anthropologie store... at first, anyway.
At this point, I have purchased so many great Amazon finds that make me feel like I'm in Anthropologie, including dresses, jackets, two-piece sets, pants, bralettes, shoes, candles, glassware, home decor, and blankets. If you want to shop your heart out without breaking the bank, check out some of my favorite affordable finds from Amazon.
Candles
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Glass Candle Holder- Cotton Wick
Of course, I just had to include this iconic candle. This is the most comforting smell that's fragrant without overwhelming. This is the scent in every Anthropologie store and having one of these candles in your home is a move you will not regret.
This candle is available in a few different colors, it has 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's been recommended by The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Hannah Brown in addition to Lana Condor and Nicky Hilton.
Capri Blue Scented Candle with Tin Candle Holder
Here's that same beautiful scent packaged in a beautiful, blue and white candle holder.
Shoes
Cushionaire Women’s Lane Cork Footbed Sandal With +Comfort
These sandals look just like Birkenstocks, but they're incredibly affordable. They come in 22 colors and they have 29,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
These clear strap heels go with everything and they're great to elongate the appearance of your legs. They come in 18 colors and they have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charles Albert Women's Modern Western Cowboy Distressed Boot with Pull-Up Tabs
Bring some western flair to any look with these cowboy boots. They come in nine colors and they have 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dresses
Zesica Women’s Summer Wrap V Neck Bohemian Floral Print Dress
This easy-to-wear dress speaks for itself. It's a great look on its own, or you can style it with some cowboy boots or your favorite jacket. This adorable frock comes in 22 prints and it has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ecowish Womens V-neck Spaghetti Strap Bowknot Backless Sleeveless Lace Mini Swing Skater Dress
Warning: you will want this lace-adorned skater dress in every color. Thankfully, it's available at such a great price point. This dress has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
R.Vivimos Womens Summer Cotton Sexy Backless Long Dresses
This dress is incredibly detailed, but you can also make it "casual" if you want. It's backless and if you want to get a little creative, you can tuck in the straps to make it strapless too. This dress comes in 28 colors and it has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress
This embroidered dress is stunning in white, but there are also gorgeous pink, green, blue, grey, navy, yellow, and print options to choose from. This dress has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Women's Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Split Beach Party Maxi Dress
E! shoppers know how much we love this dress. More than 11,900 Amazon shoppers gave it 5-star reviews, so we are not the only ones gushing. You can never go wrong with a classic wrap dress and this one is available in 21 colors and prints.
Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
This ruffled dress is chic, graceful, and it has that versatility to be worn for many different events, or even just the most casual occasion. More than 8,000+ Amazon customers gave this dress a 5-star review. There are 30 colors and prints available.
Grecerelle Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dresses
If I have to get out of sweatpants, this dress is just as comfortable and much more stylish. The stretchy dress has a slit on the side, pockets, and so many pretty color options to choose from. There are more than 28,700 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Nemidor Short Sleevel Plus Size Long Maxi Dress with Pockets
Doesn't this floral print make you feel ready for a vacation? This maxi dress (with pockets!) comes in 35 prints and solids, including black, which is an absolute must-have! The sizes range from 14 to 26. This dress has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Two-Piece Sets
SweatyRocks Women's Boho 2 Piece Outfits Knot Front Crop Top with Shorts Sets
This two-piece set is the epitome of boho chic. It comes in 12 colors
Fancyinn Womens 2 Pieces Outfits
This outfit is perfect for your next vacation, a brunch, or a night out. It just depends on how you style it. There are 15 colors to choose from and this set has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Safrisior Women’s 2 Piece Casual Outfit
This striped set is just such a classic look. This blue and white combo is giving me summer in The Hamptons, but I also adore the other color combinations too.
Sweaters & Jackets
Fisoew Womens Oversized Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt
You can easily get a shacket that looks like this for more than double the price point. Why do that when you can get this one instead? You'll wear it all the time and want it in multiple colors.
Uaneo Womens Casual Plaid Wool Blend Button Down Long Sleeve Shirt Jacket
A plaid shacket is the epitome of cozy chic. This one comes in a bunch of different colors and it has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hixiaohe Women's Casual Oversized Button Down Corduroy Shirt
Go for a vintage look with this oversized corduroy button-down shirt with frayed details. You can wear it as a top or as a light jacket. It's available in a handful of colors.
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts
If you adore corduroy but want a top without those frayed details, this one has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 29 colors.
Prettygarden Women’s Long Sleeve Open Front Knitted Cardigan Sweater
A chunky cardigan is a wardrobe essential. This one has a substantial fabric that is soft without feeling flimsy. It comes in many colors and has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pants
Genleck Women Baggy Jeans
These crossover jeans are everything, aren't they?
Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants
These elevate any top with a major dose of sophistication. You need these pants in every color. They have 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simplee Women's Elegant Striped Split High Waisted Belted Flowy Wide Leg Pants
Rock these at the beach. Go casual with a white tank top. Dress these up with your favorite blazer. The styling possibilities are endless and you'll get a ton of compliments on these. The pants come in 14 solid colors and prints.
SweatyRocks Women's Comfy Bohemian Tapered Tribal Print Loose Yoga Travel Pants
Sweatpants never looked so chic. These joggers are the perfect pants to feel comfortable and look fashionable. There are six beautiful prints to choose from.
Ecowish Women’s Casual Floral Print Belted Summer Beach High Waist Wide Leg Pants With Pockets
These have the ease of a floral pants, the polish of a trouser, and the necessity of pockets. There are so many beautiful prints to choose from.
WSPLYSPJY Women's Print Stretch Bell Bottom Flare Palazzo Pants Trousers
Yes, printed flares are very much a thing these days. These are comfortable, flattering, and fun.
Bralettes
Smart & Sexy Women's Signature Lace Deep V Bralette
You can never have too many lace bralettes in your wardrobe, right? That's especially true at this price. This bralette is available in a handful of colors and it has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paxcoo Bralettes- 3 Pieces
These floral bralettes are so breathable. They also come with removable cups. You can get this trio of bralettes at such a great price point. This set has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blankets
Lomao Flannel Blanket With Pompom Fringe
This blanket is equal parts necessity and decor. Of course, this gives you some plush comfort, but it's also a great decorative touch to throw over a chair, bed, or couch. This pom pom fringe is beautiful and there are so many color options to choose from. This blanket has 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Green Orange Sherpa Throw Blanket with Pom Pom
If you love a pom pom blanket but want to be a little more bold, this sherpa throw is just stunning, right? It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Glassware
Godinger Jax Highball Beverage Glasses- Set of 4
These incredibly detailed blue glasses are a great way to refresh your glassware. They're also a beautiful gift for a housewarming.
Whole Housewares Colored Glass Drinkware- Set of 6
How fun is this colorful set of glasses? These are great for dinner party to make sure that every guest knows which cup is theirs.
Home Decor & Vases
Telawsfun Narrow Neck White Ceramic Vase
Bring a modern minimalist aesthetic to your space with this ceramic vase.
Gold Decor Thinker Statue Set of 3
Are these essential, no? But, they are eye-catching, classy, unique, and thought-provoking. What more do you want in your decor?
RGB World Farmhouse Beads
Put these around your drapes. Lay them on a mantle. Make them a part of your centerpiece. These farmhouse beads are simple, yet they are incredibly versatile. They have 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
PuTwo Tray Mirror
Use this mirrored tray to organize perfumes, to serve beverages, or to create a centerpiece. This gold is beautiful, but it's not your only color option. This tray has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set- 3 Small Vases
This set is simple, yet elegant. You can stagger them, line them up side by side, or even spread them out to different rooms of your home. These white vases are gorgeous, but there are other color options with this set. The set has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Inglenix Grey White Ceramic Vases
Bring a touch of Nordic minimalism to your home with this circular ceramic vase.
