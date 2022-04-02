Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch : Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1.

"Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high," she wrote. "I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it."

In another tweet, Miley announced she was pulling out of her set performance at Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party, which benefits the nonprofit Janie's Fund.

"Unfortunately because of this I'm missing out on Janie's Fund," Miley said, "which sucks because it's a charity that's super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler… Sorry Steven! We'll have to ‘Walk This Way' another time."

The Hannah Montana alum said she was "feeling fine" and assured fans, "don't worry about me!"

Steven's event serves as a celebration that benefits Janie's Fund, a philanthropic effort to help girls who are victims of trauma of abuse and neglect. Chairmen of the event include Jim Carrey, Caitlyn Jenner, Paula Abdul, John Stamos and more.

While Miley canceled this performance due to the coronavirus, it was a lightning strike that shut down another performance in Paraguay last month.