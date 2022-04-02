Step Inside Pete Davidson’s Rainbow Closet After Makeover

Watch : Kim Kardashian DEBUTS Pete Davidson's Tattoo Tribute

Pete Davidson has a new girlfriend and a new closet.

The Saturday Night Live star, who's still going strong with Kim Kardashian, recently got a "closet makeover" from the luxury organization brand SPIFF, which shared photos of the final walk-through on Instagram on March 31.

"We tied in the black shelving with some black sustainable storage boxes," shared the brand, whose clientele also includes NBA star Julius Randle and model Georgia Fowler.

Photos of Pete's place show his colorful comfy clothes—ranging from sweatpants to hoodies—on perfect display in rainbow order. Other shots revealed his Louis Vuitton duffel bag, Converse kicks, Nike Airs and New Balance sneakers.

Pete, 28, revealed last year that he had moved out of his mom's house in Staten Island, telling fans, "I'm fully out. I got a pad."

More recently, the King of Staten Island star announced he was leaving behind his homeland for another borough altogether: Brooklyn. "Sorry, I'm moving so my place is disgusting. I'm moving to Brooklyn! I'm very excited," he said in an interview with NBCLX in February. While he still "loves" Staten Island, the comedian said it "takes too long to get over the bridge."