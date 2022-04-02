Step Inside Pete Davidson’s Rainbow Closet After Makeover

Take a look inside Pete Davidson’s newly organized closet, featuring a colorful collection of tie-dye loungewear, designer bags and collectible sneakers.

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 02, 2022 1:20 AMTags
GalleriesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian DEBUTS Pete Davidson's Tattoo Tribute

Pete Davidson has a new girlfriend and a new closet.

The Saturday Night Live star, who's still going strong with Kim Kardashian, recently got a "closet makeover" from the luxury organization brand SPIFF, which shared photos of the final walk-through on Instagram on March 31.

"We tied in the black shelving with some black sustainable storage boxes," shared the brand, whose clientele also includes NBA star Julius Randle and model Georgia Fowler.

Photos of Pete's place show his colorful comfy clothes—ranging from sweatpants to hoodies—on perfect display in rainbow order. Other shots revealed his Louis Vuitton duffel bag, Converse kicks, Nike Airs and New Balance sneakers. 

Pete, 28, revealed last year that he had moved out of his mom's house in Staten Island, telling fans, "I'm fully out. I got a pad."

More recently, the King of Staten Island star announced he was leaving behind his homeland for another borough altogether: Brooklyn. "Sorry, I'm moving so my place is disgusting. I'm moving to Brooklyn! I'm very excited," he said in an interview with NBCLX in February. While he still "loves" Staten Island, the comedian said it "takes too long to get over the bridge." 

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Keep reading to take a look as his closet transformation, including a peek at his streetwear wardrobe.

SPIFF Organizing
Closet Collection
SPIFF Organizing
Feeling Fresh
SPIFF Organizing
Chasing the Rainbow
SPIFF Organizing
Enviable Kicks
SPIFF Organizing
A Walk-In Experience
SPIFF Organizing
Sweats for Life
SPIFF Organizing
Keeping Tidy

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2
Breaking

Will Smith Resigns From Academy After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

3

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

3
Breaking

Will Smith Resigns From Academy After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

4

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

5

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Claim She Has Butt Implants

Latest News

The Hands Down Craziest Events to Ever Happen at the Grammys

Elle Fanning Knows All of Lea Michele's Glee Mannerisms

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Step Inside Pete Davidson’s Rainbow Closet After Makeover

34 Shark Tank Products You Never Knew You Needed

Bridget Moynahan Teases A Return To And Just Like That...

Khloe Kardashian Responds to Claim She Has Butt Implants