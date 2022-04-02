Bridget Moynahan Teases A Potential Return To And Just Like That...

Watch : Karen Pittman Hopes for a Season 2 of "And Just Like That"

Carrie Bradshaw might never get rid of Natasha!

Bridget Moynahan, who played Natasha—the ex-wife of Carrie's (now dead) husband Big—on Sex and the City, isn't ready to leave the show behind.

"It was so fun coming back," Moynahan told Entertainment Tonight of her appearance on an episode of reboot And Just Like That... "I think we should make a push to [executive producer] Michael Patrick King to bring [Natasha] back. Let's start a campaign, everybody."

Are you signing the petition, SATC fans?

In the first season of And Just Like That..., Carrie hunts down Natasha after finding out that Big left Natasha $1 million in his will. Suspecting that the two were having an affair, Carrie is unsuccessful at meeting Natasha at her office, but then runs into her—quite literally—at a cafe around the corner.

The two hash it out and end on good terms, as Natasha explains that she never saw Big after their divorce and would decline the money.

It was quite the amicable conclusion for two women who weren't always the biggest fans of each other. Why mess with a happy ending?