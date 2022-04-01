Kendall Jenner Addresses “Toe Comments” on Her Instagram Photos

Watch : Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's Date Night With Justin & Hailey Bieber

Kendall Jenner is one step ahead of the "toe comments."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted photos of herself posing in a parking garage, wearing a multicolored dress and black platform flip flops. With all 10 toes out for the public to see, Kendall warned in the caption, "i'm blocking all toe comments."

Although she wanted her little piggies respected, her family couldn't resist commenting anyways.

Kylie Jenner commented, "I love them" alongside two foot emojis. Khloé Kardashian couldn't help herself either, writing, "Hahahaha even from me??"

Khloé had her eye on one specific toe, commenting, "I love your big ass toe."

Only her mother Kris Jenner kept her daughter's foot out of her mouth, simply supporting by writing, "God I love you."

When Kendall isn't locking her feet away from the comment section, she is using them to walk the red carpet. The 26 year old attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27 in custom Balenciaga, pairing a bold black dress with Balenciaga sunglasses.