Will Smith Resigns From Academy After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Watch : Chris Rock ALLOWED Will Smith to Stay at Oscars?!

Will Smith is taking a step back in the aftermath of his Oscars outburst.

The Men in Black star resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, less than a week after he slapped presenter Chris Rock onstage during the ceremony, according to a statement obtained by E! News on April 1.

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," Smith said in the statement. "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

He said he will accept "any and all" additional consequences for his actions, adding, "I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."