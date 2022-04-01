Grey’s Anatomy Writer Accused of Faking Medical History Takes Leave of Absence

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Dedicates "Greys Anatomy" Season to Healthcare Workers

Embattled Grey's Anatomy writer Elisabeth Finch is taking a break from the show.

On March 31, Finch, who allegedly faked extensive portions of her own medical history, has announced a personal leave of absence from ABC's doctor drama.

"I will always remain one of Grey's Anatomy's biggest fans," she said in a statement. "I loved the show from day one and had the honor to write for it since season 11. The proudest moment of my career was watching survivors of rape receive the episode Silent All These Years. Grey's Anatomy is one big-hearted, brilliant family. As hard as it is to take some time away right now, I know it is more important that I focus on my own family and my health. I'm immensely grateful to Disney, ABC, and Shondaland for allowing me to do so and for supporting me through this very difficult time."

Her lawyer, Andrew Brettler, indicated it will also give Finch time to deal with divorce proceedings with her former wife Jennifer Beyer.