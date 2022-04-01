Grammys 2022: See Where BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and More Stars Are Sitting

Watch : 2 MUST-TRY Grammys Party Drinks Inspired By BTS & Lil Nas

If the 2022 Grammys seating chart is any indication, stars will be out in full force on music's biggest night.

With the awards show just days away, we've got an in-depth look at where some of this year's nominees will be seated inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas come Sunday, April 3. According to photos of celebrity placement cards released ahead of the ceremony, first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo—who is up for seven awards, including honors in the "Big Four" categories—has nabbed a prime seat next to already-established Grammy winner H.E.R..

Meanwhile, it'll be a family affair for newly-minted Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas, who have been assigned a table together near Justin Bieber's seat.

As for BTS, the South Korean boy band—who are not only nominated for a Grammy, but are slated to perform their smash hit "Butter" at the star-studded event—will be seated close to Broadway star Cynthia Erivo.