Grammys 2022: See Where BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and More Stars Are Sitting

Check out where 2022 Grammy nominees like BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish will be sitting at the star-studded awards show, which will air live April 3 from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Apr 01, 2022
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesBTSGrammysOlivia Rodrigo
If the 2022 Grammys seating chart is any indication, stars will be out in full force on music's biggest night.

With the awards show just days away, we've got an in-depth look at where some of this year's nominees will be seated inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas come Sunday, April 3. According to photos of celebrity placement cards released ahead of the ceremony, first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo—who is up for seven awards, including honors in the "Big Four" categories—has nabbed a prime seat next to already-established Grammy winner H.E.R..

Meanwhile, it'll be a family affair for newly-minted Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas, who have been assigned a table together near Justin Bieber's seat.

As for BTS, the South Korean boy band—who are not only nominated for a Grammy, but are slated to perform their smash hit "Butter" at the star-studded event—will be seated close to Broadway star Cynthia Erivo.

The Live From E!: Grammys pre-show begins Sunday, April 3 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on E! and the 64th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Keep scrolling to see where stars will be seated at the Grammys.

Francis Specker/CBS
Driving 2 H.E.R.

We have some serious jealousy, jealousy over Olivia Rodrigo's seat. The "drivers license" singer has been assigned a spot next to four-time Grammy winner H.E.R., who is up for eight awards.

Francis Specker/CBS
Everything She Wanted

You don't need to break an NDA to see where Billie Eilish will be sitting on Grammys night! Fresh from her Oscar win, the "Happier Than Ever" singer will be holding court near the stage.

Francis Specker/CBS
A Family Affair

With five Grammy nods, Finneas will be amongst familiar company as he shares a table with his sister, who is nominated for seven awards this year.

Francis Specker/CBS
Dynamite View

Up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their smash hit single "Butter," members of BTS have nabbed a spot just a stone's throw away from Broadway star Cynthia Erivo.

Francis Specker/CBS
Country Royalty

Some hearts are just meant to share a table! Country music superstar Carrie Underwood, who is nominated in the Best Roots Gospel Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance category, will be seated next to Chris Stapleton during the ceremony. Stapleton is up for two awards himself, including Best Country Album for Starting Over.

Francis Specker/CBS
Industry Baby

Lil Nas X, who is looking to add a couple more Grammys to his collection, will be seated close to Justin Bieber's table.

 

Francis Specker/CBS
Band of Brothers

After their performance on the Grammys stage, T.J. and John Osborne of Brothers Osbourne will likely want to stay a little longer with these killer seats. After all, the duo are up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Album awards.

