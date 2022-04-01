21 Trending Revolve Styles You’ll Love for Festival Season

Gorgeous gorgeous girls shop at Revolve for their festival 'fits.

By Carly Shihadeh Apr 01, 2022
Ecomm : Revolve FestivalRevolve

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This style roundup basically wrote itself because Revolve just knows festival season trends. The online shopping platform hosts Revolve Festival at Coachella every year where celebrities, influencers, and fashion girls alike show off their unique take on Revolve's styles. Whether you want to sparkle, rock some pretty crochet pieces, or hop on the corset trend, Revolve has the it-girl festival season outfit of your dreams. 

The e-commerce marketplace is also known for its fast shipping and easy returns, making it ideal to try different styles on your journey to the perfect three outfits. Even if you wait until the last minute (we've all been there and probably will be there again this year), you can definitely find something from Revolve that will ship to you in no time.

Scroll below for 21 styles that will get you tons of compliments all festival season long, and stay tuned for more festival fashion and celebrity coverage!

Hailey Bieber's Vogue Eyewear Collection Is Here

AFRM Rakeem Top

A floral set? For festival season? Groundbreaking. 

$68
Revolve

AFRM Rennia Skirt

But really, we need this matching set ASAP. 

$88
Revolve

Superdown Keva Wrap Maxi Skirt

It's giving: Coachella goddess.

$72
Revolve

Superdown Naomi Mini Dress

Shine bright in this gorgeous dress

$80
Revolve

Superdown Marianna Halter Top

Pair this top with light wash jeans and white chunky sneakers. Thank us later. 

$58
Revolve

Superdown Jeanine Mesh Corset

These days, you really can't go wrong with an adorable corset. 

$64
Revolve

Superdown Olivia Strapless Top

We love the feather trim on this top.

$50
Revolve

HAH Knock Out Corset Top

It's giving pretty in pink.

$128
Revolve

Jeffrey Campbell Dagget Boot

Cowboy boots aren't just for Stagecoach this season. We think you should rock the trend at Coachella, too!

$260
Revolve

Tularosa Tulum Mini Dress

Pair this dress with the white cowboy boots above for the perfect festival season outfit. 

$168
Revolve

Heartloom Peggy Dress

We love a chic 70s moment for Coachella. 

$129
Revolve

L'Academie Audrey Bra Top

Here's a chic festival set you'll wear all season long. 

$128
Revolve

L'Academie Jennica Short

Check out these adorable shorts to go with the top above. 

$168
Revolve

BB Dakota By Steve Madden Ombre You Say Dress

Pair this dress with white sneakers for the perfect festival look.

$89
Revolve

Maaji Emery Reversible Dress

This dress is reversible, so you'll have two adorable neckline options. 

$138
Revolve

LPA Caterina Midi Dress

Make a statement in this gorgeous lime green polka dot dress!

$188
Revolve

More To Come Bethanie Puff Sleeve Dress

You can never go wrong with gingham. Pair this dress with sneakers for Coachella or cowboy boots for Stagecoach. 

$85
Revolve

Song of Style Willow Mini Dress

The perfect unique dress for it-girls.

$188
Revolve

House of Harlow 1960 x Sofia Richie Tali Midi Dress

We'll say it: we think tie dye will be everywhere this festival season. Pair this dress with gold jewelry to rock the trend!

$168
Revolve

Lovers and Friends Over The Rainbow Skirt

Another trend set to take over festival season: all things crochet!

$158
Revolve

Petit Moments Thar Body Chain

We think body chains are the prettiest way to complete your festival looks.

$25
Revolve

