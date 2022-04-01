Hailey Bieber Shares Her Perfect "Lazy" Makeup Routine

Watch : How Justin & Hailey Bieber Are Doing Amid Her Health Scare

It doesn't take much to make Hailey Bieber look glamorous.

While the supermodel spends plenty of time on the red carpet (including last weekend at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party, where she wore a luxe Saint Laurent cutout gown), she doesn't always like to get all dressed up.

On March 31, Hailey broke down her low-key beauty routine, telling fans she doesn't feel the need to go all-out while grabbing a bite with friends or family.

She shared in a two-part TikTok video, "I'm gonna show you guys how I do my skin prep, and then my really, easy, quick going out dinner look."

Hailey, 25, started out with a face mist and samples of her upcoming Rhode skincare line (including a "serum-esque" product and her "favorite moisturizer on planet Earth"). "I swear it is coming really, really soon," she said of Rhode. "Just got to get that glow on the skin before I put on my makeup."