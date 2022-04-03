From Cowboy Hats to Couture: Revisit Some of Lil Nas X's Best Fashion Moments Ahead of the 2022 Grammys

Lil Nas X is nominated for five awards at the 2022 Grammys. Before he hits the red carpet, take a trip down memory lane with this look back at some of his most epic fashion moments.

Lil Nas X is going to take his horse to the old town road—or you know, probably a car to the 2022 Grammys.

The 22-year-old artist is heading into the 64th annual Grammy Awards—held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas—with five nominations. His hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Music Video, and his track "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow is a contender for Best Melodic Rap Performance. In addition, Lil Nas X's debut studio album Montero is in the running for Album of the Year alongside Jon Batiste's We AreJustin Bieber's JusticeDoja Cat's Planet HerBillie Eilish's Happier Than EverH.E.R.'s Back of My MindOlivia Rodrigo's SourTaylor Swift's evermore, Kanye West's Donda and Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's Love for Sale

Lil Nas X has already gotten some Grammy gold. In 2020, he won two trophies with Billy Ray Cyrus for their song "Old Town Road," winning in the Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance categories.

And while fans will have to tune in to the Grammys starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on April 3 to see if Lil Nas X wins another trophy, that isn't the only reason his followers may want to watch the ceremony. The rapper and singer is also performing, and he's sure to rock the red carpet with his fierce fashion.

To revisit some of Lil Nas X's best looks ahead of the awards show, scroll on.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Amazing Armor

Lil Nas X slayed his performance at the 2021 iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball.

Araya Doheny/WireImage
Baring Abs in Balmain

This look by the French luxury fashion house for the 2021 Variety Hitmakers brunch was magnifique. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Fierce Feather Detailing

Lil Nas X wore a bright yellow Gucci suit with fun feather sleeves to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art's annual Art + Film gala, presented by the fashion house.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
All About the Accessories

The dog-shaped shoulder bag and epic shoes really completed this incredible Thom Browne ensemble for the 2021 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, where Lil Nas X received the Music Innovator honor.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Versace for the VMAs

Lil Nas X donned a luxurious all-lavender look for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
Fantastic Floral Prints

Roses are red, violets are blue, we loved the Richard Quinn suit Lil Nas X wore to the 2021 BET Awards, and many fans did too!

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
2 Terrific Looks

What's better than one red carpet look? How about two? Before stepping out in his floral suit, Lil Nas X hit the BET Awards red carpet in an incredible Andrea Grossi gown.

Getty Images, Shutterstock
A True Style Transformation

Speaking of wardrobe changes, Lil Nas X wore not one, not two but three Versace looks at the 2021 Met Gala, dropping his cape to reveal a gold suit of armor and then a sparkly body suit.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Snake-Print Suit

While Lil Nas X took home four trophies at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, he deserved another accolade for this green Gucci suit.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pink Perfection

One of Lil Nas X's most high-fashion moments look to date has to be his jaw-dropping pink Versace number from the 2020 Grammys complete with sexy harnesses, belts and tons of gold studs.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Cool Cowboy

The rapper went true county (with a hint of latex) in all black for the 2019 CMA Awards.

Noam Galai/Getty Images for BuzzFeed
Bold & Bright

The superstar's colorful, holographic performance look by Krone was outta this world.

Noam Galai/Getty Images
Neon Dream

Lil Nas X looked cooler than cool in this bright chartreuse ensemble during a radio interview in New York

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Orange You Glad

The young star gave us '90s vibes in this orange printed top and coordinating pants.

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
No Shirt, No Problem

The Grammy winner ditched the shirt and wore a cutting-edge blue cowboy suit that featured animal print and floral details, topping the look with a white hat and matching boots.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lime Time

Lil Nas X arrived to the 2019 AMAs in a futuristic lime green outfit and coordinating shoes.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Rawr

The "Old Town Road" artist looked straight off the runway in this fierce animal print suit.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019
Blue Man

Lil Nas X sported a sheer shirt under a blue suit for GQ's 2019 Men of the Year party.

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Stunning in Silver

For the 2019 MTV VMAs, the rapper dazzled in a sparkly silver suit and lacy white shirt.

