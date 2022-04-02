Ready to Rumble: How to Watch WrestleMania 38 on TV and Online

Check out where and when you can view this year's most anticipated WrestleMania 38 fights, featuring stars like Ronda Rousey, The Miz, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and more.

Get ready to jump back into the WWE ring.
 
WrestleMania 38 returns this weekend for what Peacock promises to be "the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history." WWE stars Ronda RouseyThe MizJackass' Johnny Knoxville and more will battle it out in must-see matches, plus, the legendary "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will make his highly anticipated WrestleMania return after nearly two decades. 

Fans can tune in to the biggest wrestling event of the year on Peacock, the exclusive streaming home for all things WWE. The main event—set this year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas— begins on Saturday, April 2, followed by night two on Sunday, April 3.
 
Austin will face off against rival Kevin Owens Saturday night, marking his first WrestleMania fight in 19 years. On Sunday, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will compete in the "biggest WrestleMania match of all-time," putting their titles on the line in an intense winner-take-all battle.

Meanwhile, Rousey will put on her iconic angry game face when she takes on SmackDown Women's Champion title holder Charlotte Flair. The Miz will team up with former YouTube star Logan Paul against Rey and Dominik Mysterio and Knoxville will go head-to-head against Sami Zayn.

Before this year's competition, beloved villain The Undertaker and more icons cemented their places in wrestling history at the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on April 1. Fans who missed the show can catch it streaming on Peacock, along with other classic WWE moments airing throughout the weekend.

Get ready to rumble and check out the full WrestleMania 38 schedule below.

Saturday, April 2

NXT Stand & Deliver (Includes Kick-Off Show), 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET

The Bump, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 1 (Includes Kick-Off Show), 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 3

The Bump, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET

WrestleMania Night 2, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

