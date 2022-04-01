Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Why It's Okay to Ask For Parenting Help

Watch : Camila Alves McConaughey Talks Beauty Secrets & New Book

Entrepreneur, chef, mother of three, and now, New York Times best-selling children's author.



It seems like Camila Alves McConaughey has her balancing act down to a T. But in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on April 1, she said she struggles sometimes like most moms.



"Some days, I feel like I got it, and then some other days, I'm like, ‘I don't know what I'm doing, I'm so lost,'" she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Carnie Wilson. "As parents, as moms, you feel a lot of times, ‘Well, I did it, so I can do it and I can continue doing it.'"



Simply asking for help is the easiest thing stressed parents can do and Camila believes there is no shame in it. "It takes a moment for you to realize that, ‘You know what? It's okay to ask for help,'" she expressed. "It's okay."

In addition to providing parents some helpful words of advice, Camila is also putting a new spin on tackling picky eaters at the dinner table with her new children's book Just Try One Bite, which she co-wrote with author Adam Mansbach.