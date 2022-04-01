Camila Alves McConaughey Shares Why It's Okay to Ask For Parenting Help

Entrepreneur, chef, mother of three, and now, New York Times best-selling children's author.
It seems like Camila Alves McConaughey has her balancing act down to a T. But in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on April 1, she said she struggles sometimes like most moms.
"Some days, I feel like I got it, and then some other days, I'm like, ‘I don't know what I'm doing, I'm so lost,'" she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Carnie Wilson. "As parents, as moms, you feel a lot of times, ‘Well, I did it, so I can do it and I can continue doing it.'"
Simply asking for help is the easiest thing stressed parents can do and Camila believes there is no shame in it. "It takes a moment for you to realize that, ‘You know what? It's okay to ask for help,'" she expressed. "It's okay."
In addition to providing parents some helpful words of advice, Camila is also putting a new spin on tackling picky eaters at the dinner table with her new children's book Just Try One Bite, which she co-wrote with author Adam Mansbach.
"I'm not here to tell parents what to feed their kids, to follow this or follow that," she said. "I am here to give a nice reminder to parents that the conversation around food—what is good, what's not, how does it work, where does it come from—with kids is extremely important."
She cites her husband Matthew McConaughey as a perfect example of how discussing food with kids can establish lifelong healthy eating habits, as the actor doesn't share the same sweet tooth she has.
"I look at my husband—which my mother-in-law had that conversation with him, they had limitations on sugar—and he can sit at a dessert table and just have a little and be like, ‘I'm good,'" she shared. "I'm like, ‘How do you do that?'"
Already a Hollywood powerhouse couple, the duo is now taking over the literary world. Each of their books has earned a spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Matthew's 2020 book Greenlights helped Camila see things through "different lenses," she says.
"With the book, it was an opportunity to step back," she said. "And then you step back and you go, ‘Oh,' and you start seeing in a little bit of a different lens and a little bit of a different perspective."
Alves' book Just Try One Bite is available everywhere books are sold.