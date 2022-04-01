Tracee Ellis Ross and Family Celebrate Mom's Birthday With "Straight Outta Diana Ross" Shirts

Watch : Tracee Ellis Ross Smirks When Hearing Icon Next to Name

The Ross sisters are showing their endless love for their mother, Diana Ross.

Tracee Ellis Ross posted photos of herself with her sisters Chudney Ross and Rhonda Ross in matching T-shirts that say "Straight Outta Diana Ross" to commemorate their mom's 78th birthday which was on March 26.

"Not sure what's funnier: the t-shirts @therhondaross made for my mom's birthday or the photos," Tracee wrote in the post on March 31. "oh how I love my family."

The carousel post shows the three sisters posing, pointing at their shirts and laughing hysterically.

Tracee, 49, originally posted on the "I'm Coming Out" singer's birthday writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GLORIOUS, WONDERFUL, BEAUTIFUL and SWEET MAMA." Along with the post, she shared old photos of Diana throughout her life.

Rhonda, 50, created the shirts and is selling them online for $31.

On Instagram, she shared how the family photos came to be, including one mishap from their photo shoot.