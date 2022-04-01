Tracee Ellis Ross and Family Celebrate Mom's Birthday With "Straight Outta Diana Ross" Shirts

The Ross sisters are showing their endless love for their mother, Diana Ross.
Tracee Ellis Ross posted photos of herself with her sisters Chudney Ross and Rhonda Ross in matching T-shirts that say "Straight Outta Diana Ross" to commemorate their mom's 78th birthday which was on March 26.
"Not sure what's funnier: the t-shirts @therhondaross made for my mom's birthday or the photos," Tracee wrote in the post on March 31. "oh how I love my family."
The carousel post shows the three sisters posing, pointing at their shirts and laughing hysterically.
Tracee, 49, originally posted on the "I'm Coming Out" singer's birthday writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GLORIOUS, WONDERFUL, BEAUTIFUL and SWEET MAMA." Along with the post, she shared old photos of Diana throughout her life.
Rhonda, 50, created the shirts and is selling them online for $31.
On Instagram, she shared how the family photos came to be, including one mishap from their photo shoot.
"My sisters and I decided to do a photo shoot, you know, because we're straight outta Diana Ross," she joked. "It was hilarious… We tried to pose, it was not working. I stepped on Tracee's foot. It was a rough shoot, but enjoy the pics."
And sure enough, one of the photos captured the exact moment Rhonda stepped on Tracee's foot, showing both of them stumbling back.
While fans of the Ross family can wear the shirt that plays on N.W.A.'s album Straight Outta Compton, Chudney, 46, shared in her own Instagram post, "You can't be birthed by her. Sorry! But you can get a t-shirt."
In Rhonda's post introducing the apparel, she shared what it really means to be straight outta Diana Ross (even if you're not "literally").
As she put it, "But if you've been inspired by her music, her career, her elegance or her straight up 'fabulousness' you're 'Straight Outta Diana Ross' too!"
See their photos above.