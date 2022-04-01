The Ultimate WWE Fan's Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Forget Christmas. This is the best time of the year for WWE fans. Wrestlemania 38 is upon us with an action-packed weekend full of events. Get ready to see all of your favorite match-ups featuring the best of the best, including Ronda Rousey, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Natalya, The Usos, Carmella, and Bianca Belair.
The best way to enjoy Wrestlemania 38 is to attend the weekend's matches and panels, of course. If you can't do that, you can stream the action on Peacock to see "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's big return and some appearances from your all-time favorites, including The Undertaker, Brie Bella, and Nikki Bella. And, of course, another great way to showcase you WWE fandom is through shopping these picks from our WWE gift guide.
WWE Championship Waffle Maker
Why eat a regular waffle when you can make one imprinted with the WWE logo instead? This waffle maker great for a special breakfast, or just make it a part of your everyday breakfast routine.
Undertaker 'The Phenom Never Dies' Drink Sleeve Variety Pack
Showcase your fandom for The Undertaker with these drink sleeves. This set includes sleeves for 2 Cans, 2 Bottles, 2 Slim Can.
Ronda Rousey POP! Vinyl Figure
You need this Ronda Rousey POP! Vinyl figure in your collection.
Bearded Butcher Brock Lesnar Seasoning Blend
Add some bold flavor to your favorite foods with this Brock Lesnar Seasoning Blend.
Becky Lynch '2 Belts' POP! Vinyl Figure
If Becky Lynch is your favorite, this vinyl collectable figure is calling your name.
WrestleMania 38 Sleeveless Hoodie
Celebrate The Grandest Stage of Them All with this official WrestleMania 38 sleeveless hoodie.
Royal Rumble 2022 Snapback Hat
Good news: this Royal Rumble 2022 snapback hat is on sale.
Roman Reigns 'Show Up & Win' Sportiqe Long Sleeve Shirt
Embody this mantra from Roman Reigns with this comfortable long sleeve shirt.
Sasha Banks 'The Legit Boss' Gold Replica Jacket
Channel your inner Sasha banks with this gold replica jacket.
RAW IS WAR Retro Satin Chalk Line Jacket
This officially licensed retro-style jacket will show everyone that you're a true fan.
Alexa Bliss 'Lilly' Sherpa Blanket
You just found your new WWE-watching blanket. This is cozy, comfortable, and vibrant.
John Cena 'U Can't C Me' Long Sleeve Shirt
This is a joke that just never gets old.
Triple H 'SummerSlam 2009' POP! Vinyl Figure
This Triple H figure is nothing short of iconic. You need this in your collection.
Custom WWE Sneakers
These shoes are the perfect finish to any outfit and a guaranteed compliment getter.
Becky Lynch Mug
Start your day with a sip of coffee from this Becky Lynch-inspired mug.
Funko POP! Charlotte Flair Blue Robe Vinyl Figure Exclusive
Get yourself two of these Charlotte Flair dolls: one to collect and one to enjoy.
Birdiebee 'Brie Mode' Trucker Hat
Get into Brie Mode with this official Brie Bella trucker hat.
