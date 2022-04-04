Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Love Triangle Gets Even More Complicated in Awkward Preview

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Ashley Marti is done giving a ship.

As the third stew explains in E! News' exclusive sneak peek of the Bravo show's April 1 episode, she knows what she wants and she's going to get it—it being first mate Gary King.

"I'm just really having, like, horny problems," Ashley confesses to Gabriela Barragan in the below clip. "And they're not gonna go away."

It's unclear whether Gary overheard the conversation or simply has impeccable timing, but he suddenly appears to offer up his help and make a few flirty comments directed at both women: "Is it 'cause I've got such a nice personality, I'm like a magnet to you?"

"We're all way out of your league," Gabriela responds, but Gary is quick to fire back. "I know you are," he says. "So don't kiss me again."

The comment catches Ashley's attention, prompting her to ask, "So now we've all kissed you?"