White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in Talks to Host MSNBC Show

Jen Psaki is sticking to her role as press secretary—for now, at least.
Amid reports of her imminent departure for MSNBC, the White House Press Secretary remained tight-lipped when asked whether she's joining the network: "I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service or planned service or anything about consideration about next plans."
Her statement comes after multiple outlets reported that Psaki is in talks to host her own news show that would air live on MSNBC as well as on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.
According to Axios, who was the first to report the news, Psaki is working closely with White House ethics lawyers to determine her next move. Likewise, Axios reports MSNBC is consulting compliance lawyers to ensure the deal doesn't violate regulatory guidelines.
E! News reached out to Psaki and MSNBC for comment and didn't hear back.
If all goes according to plan, Psaki will become the second White House official to join the MSNBC news team in recent years. Vice President Kamala Harris' former chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, whose weekend news program premieres May 7, left the Harris team in December and inked a deal with MSNBC the following month.
Psaki previously shared that she would leave her position if it no longer fulfilled her and she felt it was taking too much time away from her family. "Even though I try to be present, obviously this job requires a lot," she told The Cut in January. "That's just the nature of it. I have always been very open about the fact that I couldn't stay forever, even if I wanted to."
She advised her team that "It's really not about what the title is or what the company is. It's about your experience and what you can bring to the job," Psaki shared in the interview, adding that she's "always found that taking risks is the best way to grow."
(E! News and MSNBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)