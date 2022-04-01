White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in Talks to Host MSNBC Show

Watch : Joe Biden & Al Roker's Epic Bromance

Jen Psaki is sticking to her role as press secretary—for now, at least.

Amid reports of her imminent departure for MSNBC, the White House Press Secretary remained tight-lipped when asked whether she's joining the network: "I have nothing to confirm about my length of public service or planned service or anything about consideration about next plans."

Her statement comes after multiple outlets reported that Psaki is in talks to host her own news show that would air live on MSNBC as well as on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

According to Axios, who was the first to report the news, Psaki is working closely with White House ethics lawyers to determine her next move. Likewise, Axios reports MSNBC is consulting compliance lawyers to ensure the deal doesn't violate regulatory guidelines.

E! News reached out to Psaki and MSNBC for comment and didn't hear back.

If all goes according to plan, Psaki will become the second White House official to join the MSNBC news team in recent years. Vice President Kamala Harris' former chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, whose weekend news program premieres May 7, left the Harris team in December and inked a deal with MSNBC the following month.