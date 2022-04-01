Shawn Mendes Reveals How Ex Camila Cabello Feels About His New Breakup Song

Watch : Shawn Mendes Shared New Single With Ex Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is not in the game to musically shame his ex.

The singer's latest hit "When You're Gone" not so subtly referenced his very public breakup with pop star Camila Cabello, but fans may be surprised to hear that she got a sneak peek of the track before its release.

"Camila heard this song months ago, so we have a really honest relationship," Mendes exclusively told E! News' Erin Lim on the April 1 episode of Daily Pop. "I would never really put a song out about her before she would hear it."

Heartbreak is a big inspiration for many musicians, something both he and Cabello understand when it comes to songwriting.

"She knows me and I know her, and ultimately, we both are writers and we both know what it is to make music and what the bigger picture of making art is," he shared. "We're supportive of that, always."