Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She's Shutting Down KKW Fragrance

Smell ya later! Kim Kardashian is closing down her KKW Fragrance website next month—keep scrolling to find out why.

By Tamantha Gunn Apr 01, 2022 7:04 PMTags
Kim KardashianKardashian NewsKardashiansFragrancesCelebrities
Watch: Kim Kardashian Makes a BIG Change on Social Media

Kim Kardashian smells change in the air.
 
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed in an Instagram post on April 1 that her KKW Fragrance line will be temporarily closing down next month in order to prepare for an exciting new chapter. 
 
"On May 1st at midnight, @kkwfagrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name—and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site," she wrote. 
 
Kim, 41, added, that she put her "heart and soul into every bottle" and is "incredibly proud" of the products that she has created since launching the Crystal Gardenia scent in 2017.
 
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years," she continued. "I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey—I promise I won't be gone for too long." 

photos
Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

Kim also told her followers that they can now enjoy the remaining KKW fragrance products on the site for 40% off.
 
Though the SKIMS CEO has yet to reveal what the new name of her line will be, it's easy to assume that she is going to drop the "W" following her very public divorce from Kanye West—father of her four children: North, 8, Psalm, 2, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

3

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

On March 2, Kim was declared legally single from the Donda rapper, 44, more than a year after she filed to end their seven-year marriage. The following day, Kim removed "West" from her social media accounts and reverted back to her maiden name.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

3

Sephora's Spring Savings Sale Is On—Here's How to Score the Best Deals

4

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

5

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She's Shutting Down KKW Fragrance

Latest News

IImpractical Jokers Returning With Star-Studded Lineup

Exclusive

Jason Oppenheim Shares His Thoughts on Amanza Smith's Secret Boyfriend

Exclusive

Shawn Mendes Shares Ex Camila Cabello's Reaction to His New Song

Remi Wolf Teams Up With UGG to Unveil Spring-Ready Fluff Styles

Hailey Bieber's Vogue Eyewear Collection Is Here

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She's Shutting Down KKW Fragrance

Soccer Star Hope Solo Arrested For DWI and Child Abuse