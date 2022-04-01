You Season 4: Your First Look at the New Cast

Watch : Happy Birthday Penn Badgley!: Live From E! Rewind

Are You ready to meet the new cast?

Yeah, we figured. Now that production for season four of You is underway in London, Netflix has released the new cast that will be heading to our small screens. We last saw Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, as he was building a life with Love and Henry in Madre Linda. But after life in NorCal came to a fiery end, Joe is hopping on a double-decker bus and heading to the home of the Big Ben. (Okay, not actually but you get the point.)

Joining the previously announced cast—including Badgley, Tati Gabrielle, Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage—comes new series regulars Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe, Amy Leigh Hickman as Nadia and Ed Speleers as Rhys.

But who are these characters? Lady Phoebe is a rich, famous and chaotic aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base, Nadia is a literature major with a love of genre storytelling and the aspiration to be a serious author and Rhys is a dry, irreverent author whose memoir garnered him acclaim and pressure to launch a political career, according to their character descriptions.