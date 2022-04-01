The Drew Barrymore Show Will Be Different Next Season–Here's How

Watch : Drew Barrymore Was on THIS DATING APP?!

Drew Barrymore fans rejoice! The actress' talk show has been renewed for a third season.

Instead of one-hour episodes, The Drew Barrymore Show will now be produced as "two half-hour episodes that can seamlessly run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately."

In a statement, President of CBS Media Ventures Steve LoCasio described the change as an "innovative new idea" that offers local news stations more flexibility.

As for Drew, she has lofty goals for the show's new season.

"I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space," the actress said in a statement. "Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here."