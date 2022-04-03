Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

Watch : Khloe Kardashian CLAPS BACK at "Untrue" Comment

And the award for most dramatic hair change goes to...

At the 2022 Oscars, several stars decided to shake up their looks and try out new styles, with Khloe Kardashian showing off a bob and a Euphoria star dyeing their hair blue while one of the night's biggest winners Ariana DeBose took the stage rocking a trendy mixie cut.

But the transformations weren't limited to the red carpet as Selena Gomez took to her social media platforms to reveal she got bangs, Eiza Gonzalez bleached her signature brunette locks and Sofia Vergara decided to see if blondes have more fun. Oh, and did we mention Kelly Clarkson legally changed her last name?