Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Ariana DeBose, Dominic Fike and Khloe Kardashian debuted new hairstyles on Oscar night, while Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 03, 2022 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleOscarsHairCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainmentTransformation
Watch: Khloe Kardashian CLAPS BACK at "Untrue" Comment

And the award for most dramatic hair change goes to...

At the 2022 Oscars, several stars decided to shake up their looks and try out new styles, with Khloe Kardashian showing off a bob and a Euphoria star dyeing their hair blue while one of the night's biggest winners Ariana DeBose took the stage rocking a trendy mixie cut. 

But the transformations weren't limited to the red carpet as Selena Gomez took to her social media platforms to reveal she got bangs, Eiza Gonzalez bleached her signature brunette locks and Sofia Vergara decided to see if blondes have more fun. Oh, and did we mention Kelly Clarkson legally changed her last name?

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week: 

Getty Images/ Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

Say hello to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's new 'do.

While she has been sporting long locks in recent months, Kardashian decided it was time for a change, showing off a blonde bob at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Oscars after-party on March 27.

The 37-year-old reality star revealed the inspiration behind the cropped look was the 1983 movie Scarface, captioning her Instagram post, "Scarface Elvira Energy."

The style was specifically inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer's character in the Al Pacino film, Khloe's hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez explained in a separate post, also describing it as a "Parisian bob."

Ramirez added, "Khloe loves when I give her a short bob because I can do it either using extensions or wigs and cut them short into a bob so she doesn't have to commit to cutting her hair short."

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Eiza Gonzalez

A lot can change overnight.

Just one day after attending the Berlin premiere of her new film Ambulance with her signature brunette tresses, the 32-year-old actress showed off her new bleached blonde 'do at the movie's London debut on March 23.

"I just hear that blonds have more fun," Gonzalez told OnDemand Entertainment at the event, "so I just had to do it!"

Instagram/Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez

Look at her now!

Gomez casually debuted bangs in a March 30 TikTok posted from the set of her Hulu hit series, Only Murders in the Building. The 29-year-old Rare Beauty founder previously rocked curtain-style pieces before fully committing to a full fringe, which her 38 million followers were very much into.

"SELENA WITH BANGS?" one commenter wrote. "WE PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS." Another fan added, "U are so beautiful and the bangs are so cute."

The following day, Gomez dedicated an Instagram post to her new hairstyle, fully showing off the wavy lob and wispy bangs. Wrote the singer, "New hair who dis?" the "Lose You to Love Me." 

Mark Von Holden, A.M.P.A.S. for Tequila Don Julio
Ariana DeBose

Before making history at the Oscars as the first Afro-Latina and openly queer woman of color to win an acting award, the West Side Story star decided to make a major hair change.

The Best Supporting Actress winner debuted a mixie cut—a cross between a mullet and a pixie—when DeBose stepped on the red carpet in her showstopping custom Valentino Haute Couture red ensemble. 

"I knew what I wanted to do with Ariana's hair the moment I saw her red Valentino pantsuit," the 31-year-old's hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew told People. "It reminded me of Halle Berry's 2002 winning Oscars look! The pantsuit was so chic and had a mix of masculine and feminine energy. It has this amazing flow to it."

She added, "I knew I wanted to cut her hair to honor the classic boldness and edginess of the outfit. I decided to cut her hair down on top into this layered mixie look and leave the sides and back tapered low. I call this cut a mixie and not a pixie because it's in between both. It's not as short as a pixie but a little longer."

Instagram/Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

Forget talent, America's got a new look! 

"Blond again," the 49-year-old America's Got Talent star captioned a March 26 selfie, shouting out stylist Kelly Kline. And Vergara's lightened locks earned a thumbs up from one of her fellow panelists, with Howie Mandel commenting, "I think it's amazing, but who am I to judge hair."

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal
Kelly Clarkson

Since U Been Gone, the American Song Contest host officially has a new moniker.

Clarkson legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne, with a California judge signing off on her request on March 28. Brianne was previously the American Idol winner's middle name.

"There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," the court documents read. "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE."

The 39-year-old singer first filed to "Breakaway" from her last name in February 2021, explaining in court documents obtained by NBC at the time that she had a "desire" to change her name to one that "more fully reflects who I am." 

 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Dominic Fike

The Euphoria star was feeling blue on Hollywood's biggest night.

For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Fike switched up his look, dyeing his usually blonde hair a cerulean hue. The 26-year-old actor showed off his freshly colored buzzcut while walking the red carpet for the first time with girlfriend Hunter Schafer after the co-stars made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year.

Rocking a slinky Rick Owens gown, Schafer also debuted a new hairstyle, adding long blonde extensions to her signature bob for a slicked down, wet look. 

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Says She’s “Out of Office” After Oscars Drama

2

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

3
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

4

How Eric Church Is Making Amends After Canceling Show

5

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Latest News

This Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer Has 29,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

Revisit Kanye West's Donda Album Lyrics Ahead of 2022 Grammys

What Denzel Washington Thinks About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Get to Know the Best New Artist Nominees at the 2022 Grammys

Taron Egerton Exits London Play Cock Due to "Personal Reasons"