Marilyn Monroe’s Death Is Investigated in New Netflix Documentary

Netflix's upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tape looks for the truth behind the blonde bombshell’s untimely death. Get a first look here.

This trailer will leave you wondering: How much do we really know about Marilyn Monroe's death? 

The Hollywood icon's tragic demise at age 36 has spawned conspiracies and rumors for decades. Netflix's upcoming documentary, The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, reveals unheard interviews with those who knew Monroe best, offering a fresh perspective on the night she died.

On April 1, the streamer released a first look at the mystery ahead of its April 27 release.

"In 1982, Los Angeles reopened the case of Marilyn Monroe's death," the narrator intones. "These interviews have never been heard until now."

The case of Monroe—who was born on June 1, 1926 and died on Aug. 4, 1962, at her home in Los Angeles, Calif.—was reopened after KTLA's documentary The Marilyn Files aired on TV.

"To get to people with information about the night Marilyn died, it was difficult," the narrator recalls.

"I can't say anything, and I knew it all," adds a voice in the clip.

The narrator continues, "I did what you always have to do when you meet a dead end, I went back to the beginning."

The clip features footage of Monroe as a child, performing, her wedding day and newspapers with titles such as, "Marilyn Monroe Dies: Sleeping Pills Blamed."

"Marilyn and the truth," the narrator says. "It's like going into the lion's den. And I indeed found out things which had not been found out before." 

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes—directed by Emma Cooper and executive produced by Chris Smith—premieres April 27 on Netflix.

