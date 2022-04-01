Judd Apatow Hilariously Reveals the "Worst Part" of Being Paul Rudd's Friend

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Teases Paul Rudd Over Sexiest Man Alive Title

Age is just a number—unless you happen to be friends with Paul Rudd.

During a March 31 visit to The Tonight Show, director Judd Apatow shared his biggest complaint about the current Sexiest Man Alive.

"You know what the worst part about being friends with Paul Rudd, as the guy who doesn't age? Is I age," Judd joked to host Jimmy Fallon. "I have pictures with him for the last like 20 years and he just doesn't change and I'm slowly falling apart."

To further prove his point, Jimmy showed a photo of Judd and Paul from 10 years ago. "He looks exactly the same right now," Judd confirmed before adding, "And I look like his dad."

Even worse, the fact that Paul doesn't appear any older is preventing Judd from making a follow-up to his 2012 film This is 40. In the movie, Paul played the husband of Judd's real-life wife, actress Leslie Mann. But how can the duo return for This is 50 if, well, they don't look it?