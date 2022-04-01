The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney Breaks Her Silence on Show's Recasting

Leah McSweeney is breaking her silence on RHONY's reboot.
After Bravo recently announced they are recasting The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of season 14, McSweeney, who starred on seasons 12 and 13, is actually calling the series shakeup "so cool" and a "great idea."
"Revolutionary, radical. I love it," McSweeney told E! News in an exclusive interview on April 1 while promoting her new book Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time. "It takes balls to do that, that's a big decision."
While the Married to the Mob founder isn't sure if she'll return or not, she added, "It's been so long since we've filmed, I miss it. I miss the camaraderie with the women and our crew and that's fun. Obviously, season 13 wasn't received well so it wasn't fun really, but I also feel that I'm so new that people haven't fully gotten to see things."
She continued, "I'm in a place where if they ask me back, I'm going to go back. Were there moments where I was like, 'I don't really wanna go back?' Of course. There were a few times I thought that, because last season was rough. But I've had so much time to process everything. You have to understand, I went from having anonymity and a private life to being on national television in this juggernaut of pop culture, this TV show that so many people watch to then living in a pandemic and having to process it all at the same time. It's been nice to have this time off. It really has. But I'm ready. If they want me back I'm here."
McSweeney revealed she's talked to some of her RHONY co-stars about the reboot news.
"Me and Luann [de Lesseps] are in touch," she shared. "And Dorinda [Medley] is my homie and Tinsley [Mortimer] is obviously one of my best friends."
RHONY season 13 also starred Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and the show's first Black Housewife Eboni K. Williams.
On March 23, executive producer Andy Cohen announced the season 14 recasting decision in addition to a new RHONY series which will star alums of the show.
"You know that we're at a crossroads for RHONY. We've spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we've come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans," Cohen said. "There are thousands of stories to tell here. This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We're looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions."
McSweeney's book Chaos Theory is out Tuesday, April 5.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)