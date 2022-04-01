The Real Housewives of New York City's Leah McSweeney Breaks Her Silence on Show's Recasting

Watch : RHONY Star Leah McSweeney REACTS to Reboot

Leah McSweeney is breaking her silence on RHONY's reboot.

After Bravo recently announced they are recasting The Real Housewives of New York City ahead of season 14, McSweeney, who starred on seasons 12 and 13, is actually calling the series shakeup "so cool" and a "great idea."

"Revolutionary, radical. I love it," McSweeney told E! News in an exclusive interview on April 1 while promoting her new book Chaos Theory: Finding Meaning in the Madness, One Bad Decision at a Time. "It takes balls to do that, that's a big decision."

While the Married to the Mob founder isn't sure if she'll return or not, she added, "It's been so long since we've filmed, I miss it. I miss the camaraderie with the women and our crew and that's fun. Obviously, season 13 wasn't received well so it wasn't fun really, but I also feel that I'm so new that people haven't fully gotten to see things."