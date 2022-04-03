How Bridgerton Transforms Your Favorite Pop Songs Into Ballroom Magic

Watch : Bridgerton Season 2 Cast REVEAL Their DREAM DMs

Here's a shock for Bridgerton fans: The songs the actors dance to while filming those ballroom scenes aren't necessarily the same ones that end up in the show.

"It'll work perfectly for filming on set," Bridgerton music supervisor Justin Kamps explained in an interview with E! News. "And then when it comes to working on the episode in post [production], suddenly, it becomes a totally different song."

In fact, Justin said that Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" is the only song to make it from filming to the episode's release. Otherwise, the background music is often turned into something "wildly different," he said.

It's all part of a months-long process that begins with the scripts. The music team scans the episodes for opportunities to include a string cover or a ballroom dance, the latter of which choreographer Jack Murphy is in charge of. They then try to find a song that is the "right feel" or tempo for the scene, a task that is easier said than done.