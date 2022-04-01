Haley Joel Osment Pens Moving Tribute to Bruce Willis Amid Aphasia Battle

Watch : Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

Haley Joel Osment is publicly celebrating one of his heroes, Bruce Willis.

In a March 31 Instagram post, Osment, 33, paid tribute to Sixth Sense co-star Willis after the 67-year-old's family revealed that he would step back from his career due to his aphasia diagnosis.



"It's been difficult to find the right words for someone I've always looked up to—first on the big screen, and then by some wild stroke of luck, in person," Osment captioned the post. "He's a true legend who has enriched all of our lives with a singular career that spans nearly half a century. I am so grateful for what I got to witness firsthand, and for the enormous body of work he built for us to enjoy for years and years to come."



The Tusk actor added that he "just wanted to express the respect and deep admiration I have for Bruce and his family as they move forward with the courage and high spirits that have always defined them."