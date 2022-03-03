Get Your Glow On With the New Dove Body Love Shower Collection

By Emily Spain Mar 03, 2022 4:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Dove Red Carpet

PAID CONTENT. E! was paid by Dove to write this article. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Music's biggest night is here!

In addition to picking up some tasty drinks and snacks for your watch party, don't forget to treat your body to some TLC before the show. Need some inspiration? Look no further than the new Dove Body Love Shower Collection to make your body smile. 

The new collection of premium body cleansers are infused with a blend of face care ingredients, like Hyaluronic and Peptide serums, for a hydrating formula that gives your body as much care and attention as you would your face. Whether your skin is dull, dry or acne-prone, there's something for every body in this latest collection from the #1 dermatologist recommended body wash brand. Not to mention, they make the perfect additions to your in-shower concerts.

To help you make the most of your self-care session ahead of tonight's festivities, renowned esthetician and Dove partner Joanna Vargas is breaking down the steps for the ultimate #FullBodyFacial using the new Dove Body Love Shower Collection.

read
March 2022's Best New Beauty Products: Summer Fridays, Sol de Janeiro, GXVE & More

[Video]

To get a #FullBodyFacial at home, Joanna recommends starting with gentle exfoliation to prepare skin for maximum moisture absorption. This can be done with a dry brush. Then, wrap your body in hot towels for five minutes, or jump in a steamy shower.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

3

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Pre-Cleanse Shower Butter

After you remove your towels, it's time to step into your shower and apply Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Pre-Cleanse Shower Butter all over to wet skin. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and moringa oil, this serum quenches dry skin. It has a silky buttery-soft texture which melts in the shower and contains a concentrated and potent combination of active moisturizers. When you're ready, wash it off and pick up the Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Body Cleanser to lock in hydration.

$8
Target
$8
Walmart
$11
CVS

Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Body Cleanser

Gently massage this luxurious cleanser over your body and rinse when finished. It has a lotion-like formula, which creates a rich, indulgent lather that locks in moisture and fortifies the skin barrier for 24 hours of hydration. 

$8
Target
$8
Walmart
$11
CVS

The new Dove Body Love Shower Collection doesn't end here. The brand-new lineup includes five serum-infused cleansers and two pre-cleanse shower butters that address common skincare concerns like acne, dullness and aging in addition to keeping skin nourished and hydrated. To customize your own #FullBodyFacial, keep scrolling to check out the rest of the collection.

Dove Body Love Radiance Renew Body Cleanser

Infused with vitamin C serum and exfoliating minerals, the unique formula buffs away dead skin to reveal more radiant-looking skin, so you can treat your body with the extra care it deserves, just like you do to your face. Formulated with Dove 10X Moisture Boost Complex,* this rich and creamy body cleanser hydrates and brightens dull and uneven skin, to leave it exfoliated and beautifully nourished. 

*10X the moisturizers of the next leading body wash

$8
Target
$8
Walmart
$11
CVS

Dove Body Love Age Embrace Body Cleanser

Specially formulated skin care infused with peptides and pure glycerin, this formula encourages more supple, firmer-looking skin. The Dove Body Love Age Embrace Body Cleanser helps reduce roughness and visibly rejuvenates for supple skin. Additionally, you can lather it on with ease knowing it's paraben- and cruelty-free. 

$8
Target
$8
Walmart
$11
CVS

Dove Body Love Acne Clear Body Cleanser

Body acne is so common yet we don't talk about it as much as we do with the blemishes on our face. Luckily, the Dove Acne Clear Body Cleanser is a carefully formulated cleanser for acne-prone skin, made with salicylic acid and bamboo extract. The cleanser's refreshing gel-like formula gently helps clear acne and prevent new blemishes from occurring without stripping it of much needed moisture—all in your daily shower. 

$8
Target
$11
CVS
$8
Walmart

Dove Body Love Age Embrace Pre-Cleanse Shower Butter

Show your body some love with the Dove Age Embrace Pre-Cleanse Shower Butter – dedicated for mature skin care and made to give your body the same care and attention you give your face. Made with face care ingredients you know and love, the cleanser is perfect for maturing skin, with a rich and creamy texture to show your body some TLC. 

$8
Target
$8
Walmart
$11
CVS

Dove Body Love Sun Rehydrate Body Cleanser

Given summer is around the corner, you'll definitely want to keep the new Dove Body Love Sun Rehydrate Body Cleanser on hand. Infused with face care ingredients like vitamin E and aloe vera extract, this formula refreshes and hydrates skin that's been in the sun. With a rich and creamy texture, this cleanser will give your body the love it deserves, leaving skin looking beautifully moisturized and glowing. Just like your favorite skin care with vitamin E, this gentle cleanser with aloe vera and vitamin E replenishes hydration to strengthen your skin's barrier, and refreshes sun-kissed skin for a healthy glow.

$8
Walmart

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jason Aldean Reacts to Eric Church's Concert Canceling Controversy

2
Breaking

Chris Rock Breaks His Silence on Will Smith Oscars Altercation

3

Sephora's Spring Savings Sale Is On—Here's How to Score the Best Deals

4

Rob Kardashian & Tyga Respond to Blac Chyna’s No Child Support Claim

5

Jessie J Slams "Not Cool" Comments After Being Asked If She's Pregnant

Latest News

Haley Joel Osment Pens Tribute to Bruce Willis After Aphasia Diagnosis

How Teresa Giudice Fared at RHONJ Reunion After Hospitalization

Victoria's Secret Pink 50% Off: Shop These 11 Styles Starting At $5

Exclusive

Shining Vale Preview: Courteney Cox May Be Possessed By a Demon

Exclusive

Meet the Women Behind Julia Child's Extraordinary Success

Producer Says Will Smith and Chris Rock “Robbed” His Oscars Moment

Demi Lovato Debuts New Tattoo in Support of Ukrainian Refugees