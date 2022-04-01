Victoria's Secret Pink 50% Off Sale: Shop These 11 Styles Starting At $5

Get these must-have spring styles from Victoria's Secret Pink for half price before this sale ends!

By Marenah Dobin Apr 01, 2022 3:32 PMTags
E-Comm: Victoria's Secret Pink Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Victoria's Secret Pink Spring Sale is finally here! That means you can save 50% on bras, bralettes, panties, swimwear, sports bras, activewear, loungewear, shoes, slippers, accessories, and more for a limited time. These deals are so good that there some styles available for just $5. That's an unbelievable discount, for sure.

There are so many gems in this Victoria's Secret Pink sale. Did you know that you can get UGG styles at Victoria's Secret Pink? Plus, there are some major discounts to shop. Keep on scrolling to see some must-shop styles from the Victoria's Secret Pink Spring Sale.

Summer House Season 6 Fashion: The Best Outfits So Far from Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo & More

Victoria's Secret Pink Wear Everywhere Lace Cheekster

This low-rise panties have an all-over leopard lace pattern and a cheeky coverage at the back. These panties come in 24 colors.

$11
$5
VS Pink

Ugg Oh Yeah Slide Slipper

Orange you in love with these fluffy Ugg slippers? They're perfect for hanging at home, but they also have a durable sole at the bottom, which make them perfect to wear outdoors too.

$100
$70
VS Pink

Victoria's Secret Pink Crew Sweatshirt & High Waist Campus Joggers

This sweatshirt has a comfy oversized fit that's made for lounging. The matching joggers are high-waisted, oversized, and super comfortable.

$40
$27
Sweatshirt
$47
$30
Joggers

Victoria's Secret Pink

You will adore these incredibly plush, fluffy slippers. They come in cream and black too.

$25
$13
VS Pink

Victoria's Secret Pink Swim High Waist Bikini Bottom

$9 for bikini bottoms!? Definitely nab those in every color. This is a great deal and you can even mix and match with bikini tops you already have.

$27
$9
VS Pink

Victoria's Secret Pink Cotton High Waist V Crossover Legging in Full Length

These crossover waistband pants have a high-rise waist and secret interior pocket at the back, which is the perfect size for your phone. These are also on sale in beige.

$45
$23
VS Pink

Victoria's Secret Pink Lace Halter Bralette

This plunging, lace bralette has removable padding and adjustable straps. It's available in so many colors ranging from bright to neutral. 

$27
$15
VS Pink

Victoria's Secret Pink Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt

This supremely cozy sweatshirt is made from recycled materials. This periwinkle color is adorable and you can also get this in black.

$49
$30
VS Pink

Victoria's Secret Pink Velvet Triangle Bralette

These sleek velvet bralette has removable padding and it's available in a few different colors. This would look amazing under a sheer top or an open blazer.

$25
$10
VS Pink

Victoria's Secret Pink Seamless Lightly Lined Gym Racerback Sports Bra

There's no better motivation to hit the gym than some new workout gear. This lightly lined sports bra is a great go-to style for a low impact workout.

$30
$16
VS Pink

While you're shopping, check out these must-haves from Vanessa Hudgens' new Fabletics collection.

