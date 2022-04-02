Elle Fanning's Transformation Into Michelle Carter Is Just as Complex as the Story Itself

Watch : Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great"

The devil is in the details.

Seeing Elle Fanning play Michelle Carter in The Girl From Plainville is an eerie experience for those who watched Conrad Roy's murder trial unfold on national television. And that's largely because the actress has mastered Michelle's mannerisms and has an uncanny resemblance to the teen, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017.

But it's the subtleties of Elle's makeup, costume and hair styling that make her performance so believable. From the myriad of bracelets to the bushy brows, it's hard to see Elle as someone other than Michelle.

"I watched that documentary probably five or six times all the way through," makeup artist Erin Ayanian told E! News of studying HBO's I Love You, Now Die about Michelle's case. "Down to parts of the court scenes where we could see she'd been chewing on her lip and there was like a little scab on her lower lip."

Also on repeat: court footage. Costume designer Mirren Gorden-Crozier shared in a separate interview with E! News that she spent "so many long nights" surfing the internet in search of the exact outfits Michelle wore in court.