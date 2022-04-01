Demi Lovato Debuts "Choose Love" Tattoo in Support of Ukrainian Refugees

Demi Lovato is urging their followers to "choose love—always." Scroll on to see the singer's new tattoo and how they're helping to support the people of Ukraine.

Demi Lovato is sharing the meaning behind their latest tattoo.

The 29-year-old singer debuted their new "choose love" ink on Instagram March 30 and urged their 128 million followers to "choose love—always."

Lovato noted they are inspired by the work Choose Love, a nonprofit that supports refugees and displaced people around the world, and its partners are doing, including their efforts to help those fleeing Ukraine. The two-time Grammy nominee is taking part in the organization's Ukraine Crisis Relief fundraiser. Donors will be entered into a contest for a chance to win time in the studio with Lovato and hear their new music.

"All funds will be donated to our Ukraine Crisis Relief fundraiser. And, there's up to $50,000 in match funding - help us reach our target!​​​​​​​​" the organization wrote on Instagram. "We are so honoured to have Demi's support, thank you for choosing love, and using your platform to stand in solidarity with refugees around the world.​​​​​​​​" 

How Lady Gaga, Andrew Garfield & More Stars Show Support for Ukraine at 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Lovato also gave a shout-out to the tattoo artist Gusak, whose home country is Ukraine. "Thank you, @gusak_tattoo," they added, "it was such an honor learning about your home country."

On March 30, the United Nations reported that more than four million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24, stating that more than 2.3 million Ukrainians have sought refuge in Poland. The UN also noted that 6.5 million people are believed to be displaced in Ukraine.

Lovato isn't the only star who has called for people to take action and support the people of Ukraine. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher also organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Ukrainian refugees and humanitarian aid efforts, raising more than $35 million so far, and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds pledged to match up to $1 million in donations made to USA for UNHCR.

"While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forget ahead into their future of uncertainty," Mila and Ashton wrote in part of their March 17 Instagram post. "Our work is not done, which is why we are raising the goal to $40 million. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need."

