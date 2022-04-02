Proof Olivia Rodrigo’s Style Is Anything But Sour

Olivia Rodrigo's style is everything good 4 u.
Since emerging from successful acting roles on Disney shows Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to becoming the artist most likely to be blasting from your car radio thanks to the unbelievable success of her 2021 debut single "Drivers License," the 19-year-old has captured hearts for more than her talent.
Following the release of her No. 1 album Sour last May, Olivia has also begun topping best-dressed lists thanks to her daring looks.
For the 2021 Met Gala, the "Favorite Crime" singer sported a sexy all-black lace Saint Laurent jumpsuit and black platform shoes, which were made by the same designer. And this past November, Olivia hit the red carpet for the American Music Awards wearing a slightly see-through sequined lilac halter gown that was designed by David Koma.
Most recently, the singer attended the March 25 premiere of her Disney + film, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), where she sported a black and pink mini dress from the label FANCí, complete with black sheer gloves.
And, yes, we're already anticipating what she might choose for her big appearance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The singer—who is nominated in seven categories, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and the Album of the Year—told E! News' Daily Pop that she's already lined up a very special plus-one for music's biggest night this year.
"My mom's gonna be my date for the Grammys," she revealed on the March 25 episode. "She's very excited. It's so surreal to think that I'm going to the Grammys in, like, two weeks. I've been dreaming about it my whole life."
While we wait to see how she kills it on the Grammy carpet, take a look back at Olivia's sweet style.