Proof Olivia Rodrigo’s Style Is Anything But Sour

Olivia Rodrigo's style is everything good 4 u.
 
Since emerging from successful acting roles on Disney shows Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to becoming the artist most likely to be blasting from your car radio thanks to the unbelievable success of her 2021 debut single "Drivers License," the 19-year-old has captured hearts for more than her talent.
 
Following the release of her No. 1 album Sour last May, Olivia has also begun topping best-dressed lists thanks to her daring looks. 
 
For the 2021 Met Gala, the "Favorite Crime" singer sported a sexy all-black lace Saint Laurent jumpsuit and black platform shoes, which were made by the same designer. And this past November, Olivia hit the red carpet for the American Music Awards wearing a slightly see-through sequined lilac halter gown that was designed by David Koma.
 
Most recently, the singer attended the March 25 premiere of her Disney + film, Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film), where she sported a black and pink mini dress from the label FANCí, complete with black sheer gloves.

And, yes, we're already anticipating what she might choose for her big appearance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The singer—who is nominated in seven categories, including Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and the Album of the Year—told E! News' Daily Pop that she's already lined up a very special plus-one for music's biggest night this year. 
 
"My mom's gonna be my date for the Grammys," she revealed on the March 25 episode. "She's very excited. It's so surreal to think that I'm going to the Grammys in, like, two weeks. I've been dreaming about it my whole life."

While we wait to see how she kills it on the Grammy carpet, take a look back at Olivia's sweet style.

Araya Doheny/WireImage
March 2022: "Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)" Premiere

For the premiere of her Disney+ film, Olivia naturally stole the show with her pretty-in-pink look from the label FANCí, complete with edgy black gloves and baby bow details. 

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
March 2022: iHeartRadio Music Awards

Embracing the signature color of SOUR, she wrote a purple corset dress to the award show, where she picked up multiple trophies, including for female artist of the year. The Versace outfit was complete with black leggings for a punk feel.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
March 2022: Billboard Women In Music Awards

Olivia sported a white Area corset dress with black platform boots to accept her award for Woman of the Year.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
February 2022: The BRIT Awards

In addition to walking away a winner, the singer walked the red carpet in a metallic Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2022 Couture dress.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
December 2021: Variety Hitmakers Brunch

For the star-studded event, Olivia rocked a Calvin Luo Spring 2022 black sheer mini-dress featuring a green bow paired with black platform Mary-Janes. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
November 2021: American Music Awards

Making her AMAs debut, Olivia wowed in a sequined lilac halter gown designed by David Koma, complete with a feathered bottom. As her dress was slightly see-through, the singer wore high-waisted briefs underneath and silver heels. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
September 2021: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala

Olivia attended the museum's opening wearing a sultry custom black strapless, slit detail dress from the Saint Laurent Spring 2020 collection.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
September 2021: Met Gala

Olivia slayed the red carpet in a black lace jumpsuit with feather details by Saint Laurent, styled with dramatic diamond dangle earrings and Saint Laurent platforms.

Rob Kim/FilmMagic
September 2021: MTV Video Music Awards

Before performing at the VMAs, Olivia walked the red carpet in an orange strapless Versace Spring 2001 Couture gown with a contrasting fuchsia tulle panel draped over it.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify
July 2021: Happier Than Ever: The Destination Celebration

Olivia Rodrigo supported her pal Billie Eilish at the event wearing a cool custom two-piece look from Gonzo.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
July 2021: The White House

As she with met President Joe Biden, Olivia wore a Chanel Spring 1995 multi-colored pink tweed skirt which was accessorized with Justine Cenquet earrings, a black Amina Muaddi bag and white Giuseppe Zanotti platforms.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
May 2021: The BRIT Awards

Olivia popped in a bright yellow Dior Pre-Fall 2021 tulle bustier gown accessorized with a black belt, Dior heels and Shaun Leane jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
November 2019: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Premiere

Olivia had a modern-day princess moment, pairing a white tee by Rebecca Minkoff with a black beaded ballgown skirt.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
August 2019: Disney+ Showcase and Presentation

Olivia looked perfectly polished in white turtleneck, burgundy pants and metallic sandals as she took part in the event Disney's D23 EXPO.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
October 2018: Chinese American Film Festival Opening Ceremony and Golden Angel Awards Ceremony

Olivia brought the glitz and glam to the red carpet, wearing a L.B.D. featuring a sheer neckline and long sleeves, styled with strappy sandals and red lip.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
June 2018: Incredibles 2 Premiere

For the animated premiere, the "good 4 u" singer wore a black and white polka dot spaghetti strap camisole paired with green tailored trousers. She completed the look with chunky platforms sandals.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
June 2018: Radio Disney Music Awards

Olivia shined in a sequined top and pink pants paired with neutral-colored platform sandals

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
December 2017: The Actors Fund's Looking Ahead Awards

Olivia looked sweet a blush pink cocktail dress featuring a ruffled neckline, paired with nude strappy sandals.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock
November 2017: Coco Premiere

Olivia stunned in a red flutter sleeve dress with a ruffle hem, styled with red lace up pumps. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
October 2017: Thor: Ragnarok Premiere

Olivia looked lovely in a frilly black dress with lace panels and gem details.

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
May 2017: Everything, Everything Screening

Olivia had fun mixing prints for the film screening.

Broadimage/Shutterstock
May 2017: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Premiere

For the Disney premiere, Olivia wore a romantic lace midi-dress from Topshop paired with metallic heels.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
April 2017: Radio Disney Music Awards

Looking fun and fresh, Olivia arrived wearing a red-and-white striped ruffled jumpsuit with red and blue heels.

David Buchan/Shutterstock
June 2016: Finding Dory Premiere

Olivia looked adorable paring a floral-embroidered skirt from SheIn with a black top.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
May 2016: Alice Through The Looking Glass Premiere

Olivia understood the assignment, arriving to the premiere in a flirty floral minidress from Urabn Outfitter's Alice Through The Looking Glass collection, paired with strappy blue heels.

