Oscars Producer Will Packer Says Chris Rock Advocated for Will Smith to Stay at Ceremony After Slap

Explaining that Rock insisted that he was okay and just ready to "get past this," Packer continued, "The LAPD came and needed to talk to Chris. And so, they came into my office, and they were laying out very clearly what Chris' rights were, and they were saying, ‘This is battery. We will go get him. We are prepared. We're prepared to get him right now. You can press charges. We can arrest him.'"

"As they were talking," he continued. "Chris was—he was being very dismissive of those options. He was like, no, I'm fine."