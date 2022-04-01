All of Ariana Grande's Songs, Ranked

YouTube

19. "Break Free" (My Everything, 2014): Imagine being anywhere in public, hearing "Break Free" and not absolutely losing your s--t. Could never be me!

18. "pete davidson" (Sweetener, 2018): The fact that Ariana named an entire song—a song that will outlive all of us—after Pete Davidson, just makes me stan even harder. She loves love, people! And "pete davidson" is a FANTASTIC love song. In an ideal world, we'd eventually get a 10-minute version of the song à la T. Swift's "All Too Well."

17. "needy" (thank u, next, 2019): Ariana started teasing "needy" long before the track made its way onto thank u, next, but thankfully, that didn't take away from it at all. Instead, the track is one of the album's best.

16. "goodnight n go" (Sweetener, 2018): Ariana put her own spin on Imogen Heap's song of the same name, and the result was a dreamy melody that combines her best traits with those of Heap, who just so happens to be one of Ariana's all-time favorite artists.

15. "One Last Time" (My Everything, 2014): Taking on a deeper meaning after the 2017 Manchester attacks—it was re-released to raise money for those affected by the tragedy—"One Last Time" is a special song for many of her fans, but even on its own, the track is bursting at the seams with sincerity and emotion, making the listening experience quite cathartic.

14. "The Way" (feat. Mac Miller, Yours Truly, 2013): "The Way" shouldn't have worked as Yours Truly's first single, but it did. The song debuted at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, later peaking at #9, marking both Ariana and Mac Miller's first Hot 100 top 10 hit. But commercial success aside, "The Way" is just infectiously good, and remains a fun listen to date.

13. "Be Alright" (Dangerous Woman, 2016): Are you even a real Ariana fan if you don't have the "Be Alright" choreography memorized?

12. "breathin" (Sweetener, 2018): Ariana gets candid about her struggles with anxiety and her mental health on "breathin," but the song is relatively calming, and at its best, a reminder to keep going no matter what.

11. "Honeymoon Avenue" (Yours Truly, 2013): A timeless bop that combined many of the elements that would come to define her musical style—R&B, doo-wop and, of course, big vocals—it doesn't get more Ariana Grande than "Honeymoon Avenue." Rarely is the opening track of a debut album so impressive.