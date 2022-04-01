Selena Gomez Reacts After Britney Spears Says She’s “Inspired” Her to Get Another Tattoo

Selena Gomez and Britney Spears are bonding over their love for tattoos.
The "Baby One More Time" singer, 40, took to Instagram on March 31 to share a sweet photo of the Wizards of Waverly Place alum's large back tattoo of roman numerals above a watercolor dripping rose.
"I'm not really into tattoos but dear God … how beautiful is this????" she captioned the post. "@selenagomez has inspired me to get another one."
After seeing the nice post, Selena, 29, commented, "I love you forever and always."
Earlier this year, the actress and singer stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan to share the inspiration behind her back ink, which was created by NYC-based tattoo artist Keith Scott "Bang Bang" McCurdy—who shared the impressive work on his Instagram page. Selena also revealed that she and BFF Cara Delevingne share the same tattoo, however, hers is located on her ribcage.
"It means a couple of different things," she told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. "Me and Cara, one of my best friends that I've known for—I was maybe 16 when I met her—she calls me ‘Rosebud.' So, it's a nickname and I've always wanted a rose. Now, I got one and I love it."
The "Look At Her Now" singer noted that she has several other tattoos "with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life," adding that she also shares one with "Julia Micheals, my mom and my best friends."
Maybe it's time for Britney and Selena to get matching tattoos.